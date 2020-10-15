Premier League injuries, 2020-21

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable, or set to return from injury, ahead of matchweek 4 in the Premier League.

Prior to every matchweek of the 2020-21 season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Sokratis Papastathopoulos (calf), Kieran Tierney (undisclosed) | OUT: Gabriel Martinelli (knee), Shkodran Mustafi (thigh), Pablo Mari (ankle), Calum Chambers (knee)

Aston Villa injuries

Questionable: Bjorn Engels (thigh), Kourtney Hause (knock). OUT: Tom Heaton (knee), Wesley (knee), Ahmed Elmohamady (thigh).

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Davy Propper (calf), Jose Izquierdo (knee), Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Aaron Connolly (knock). OUT: Florian Andone (knee), Christian Walton (ankle), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (thigh)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jay Rodriguez (foot), Matthew Lowton (undisclosed), Kevin Long (head/face), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (hip/groin), Bailey Peacock-Farrell (hip/groin) | OUT: Ben Mee (thigh), Jack Cork (ankle)

Chelsea injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Hakim Ziyech (fitness), Ben Chilwell (ankle), Edouard Mendy (thigh), N’Golo Kante (undisclosed muscular). OUT: Billy Gilmour (knee)

Crystal Palace injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jeffrey Schlupp (undisclosed), Connor Wickham (undisclosed), James McCarthy (thigh) | OUT: James Tomkins (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Patrick van Aanholt (shoulder), Gary Cahill (thigh), Scott Dann (undisclosed)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Allan (groin), Richarlison (ankle), Seamus Coleman (thigh), Yerry Mina (thigh), Lucas Digne (knee) | OUT: Mason Holgate (ankle), Cenk Tosun (knee), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf), Jarrad Branthwaite (ankle), Jonjoe Kenny (ankle)

Fulham injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Mario Lemina (undisclosed), Kenny Tete (calf), Harrison Reed (undisclosed)

Leeds United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Pablo Hernandez (groin), Kiko Casilla (ankle), Diego Llorente (muscular), Liam Cooper (undisclosed) | OUT: Gaetano Berardi (knee), Adam Forshaw (groin)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Dennis Praet (knee), Caglar Soyuncu (thigh), Jonny Evans (lower leg), Demarai Gray (illness), James Maddison (lower leg), Daniel Amartey (thigh) | OUT: Ricardo Pereira (knee), Filip Benkovic (groin), Wilfred Ndidi (groin)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Joel Matip (undisclosed), Thiago Alcantara (COVID-19), Jordan Henderson (thigh) | OUT: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee), Konstantinos Tsimikas (thigh), Naby Keita (COVID-19), Alisson Becker (shoulder)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ilkay Gundogan (COVID-19), Raheem Sterling (hamstring) | OUT: Gabriel Jesus (undisclosed), Sergio Aguero (knee), Joao Cancelo (foot), Oleksandr Zinchenko (undisclosed)

Manchester United injuries

OUT: Axel Tuanzebe (ankle), Phil Jones (knee), Sergio Romero (undisclosed), Anthony Martial (suspended), Edinson Cavani (quarantine)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ciaran Clark (thigh), Jamaal Lascelles (thigh), Matty Longstaff (thigh), Paul Dummett (thigh) | OUT: Martin Dubravka (ankle), Matt Ritchie (shoulder), Fabian Schar (shoulder), Dwight Gayle (knee)

Sheffield United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Oliver Burke (knock), Simon Moore (finger), John Fleck (undisclosed), David McGoldrick (hip/pelvis) | OUT: Jack O’Connell (knee), Lys Mousset (ankle), John Egan (quarantine)

Southampton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Stuart Armstrong (quarantine) | OUT: Mohamed Salisu (undisclosed), Moussa Djenepo (thigh)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Gareth Bale (knee), Giovani Lo Celso (thigh), Eric Dier (thigh), Japhet Tanganga (undisclosed)

West Bromwich Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ahmed Hegazi (thigh), Kamil Grosicki (back), Conor Gallagher (fitness), Branislav Ivanovic (undisclosed), Filip Krovinovic (undisclosed) | OUT: Kenneth Zohore (calf), Hal Robson-Kanu (elbow), Callum Robinson (quarantine).

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Fredericks (thigh), Issa Diop (fitness), Arthur Masuaku (fitness)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Fernando Marcal (undisclosed) | OUT: Jonny (knee)

