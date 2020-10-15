Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Have Manchester United and the other interested European giants missed their chance to land Jadon Sancho this season?

Sancho is off-limits to suitors until at least the summer, says German publication Bild (link behind paywall).

The report claims that Borussia Dortmund will not sell to any clubs including Manchester United in the January transfer window, even if a bidder meets its asking price for the English winger.

BVB values Sancho at nearly $140 million. The 20-year-old former Man City academy star already has one goal and two assists in three matches across all competitions this season.

Sancho came off the bench in England’s two matches this international break. For his career, Sancho’s collected two goals and four assists in 15 caps.

United spent well on attackers on Deadline Day, signing free agent Edinson Cavani, buying Penarol phenom Facundo Pellistri, and agreeing the January arrival of Amad Diallo of Atalanta. The Red Devils also locked up left back Alex Telles from Porto and bought Donny van de Beek from Ajax earlier in the summer.

United may not currently plan to chase any attackers in January but how might that change if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to struggle and the Red Devils change coaches? Max Allegri, Mauricio Pochettino, or whoever else takes charge may well want something other than who is on the books.

As for Dortmund, the German powers harbor hopes of a breaking Bayern Munich’s hold on the Bundesliga title. Lucien Favre will certainly be happy to deploy Sancho for a full season and the player is signed through the 2022-23 season, so BVB won’t even enter the dreaded “year before the final year” of a contract until the summer of 2021.

