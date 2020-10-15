West Brom buys $19M Grant from Huddersfield Town (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

West Bromwich Albion has added another young attacker in a bid to fire its way to Premier League safety.

Karlan Grant is the latest purchase, the 23-year-old arriving from Huddersfield Town for a reported $19 million ahead of the Baggies’ Monday visit from Burnley (Watch live at 12:30 pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Grant has some Premier League experience, scoring four times with an assist in 13 appearances after arriving at Town midway through the 2018-19 season.

[ MORE: World Cup qualifying state of play ]

He stayed with the Terriers into the Championship, where he scored 19 times with four assists in 43 matches last season. One of those goals came against Slaven Bilic’s Baggies.

Follow @NicholasMendola