West Brom buys $19M Grant from Huddersfield Town (video)

West Bromwich Albion has added another young attacker in a bid to fire its way to Premier League safety.
Karlan Grant is the latest purchase, the 23-year-old arriving from Huddersfield Town for a reported $19 million ahead of the Baggies’ Monday visit from Burnley (Watch live at 12:30 pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Grant has some Premier League experience, scoring four times with an assist in 13 appearances after arriving at Town midway through the 2018-19 season.
He stayed with the Terriers into the Championship, where he scored 19 times with four assists in 43 matches last season. One of those goals came against Slaven Bilic’s Baggies.
“We are confident we have signed a young player who has proved he is ready for the challenges of the Premier League,” said West Brom technical and sporting director Luke Dowling. “He has scored goals throughout his career including the few months he had with Huddersfield at this level two years ago.”
The Baggies have also signed Grady Diangana, Matheus Pereira, Branislav Ivanovic, Callum Robinson, Filip Krovinovic, Conor Gallagher, Cedric Kipre and David Button this transfer window.
West Brom has just one point through four PL matches, scoring five times and conceding 13.
With Burnley, Brighton, and Fulham next on the league docket before Tottenham and Manchester United, the Baggies have to collect some points soon.