Crystal Palace – Brighton: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

Crystal Palace – Brighton will be a very lively derby on Sunday (Watch live, 9am ET online via Peacock Premium) as the Eagles and Seagulls collide.

Palace won their first two games of the season but have lost the last two and Roy Hodgson’s side have had to deal with plenty of defensive injuries. As for Graham Potter’s Brighton, they have played some of the best attacking soccer so far but haven’t been rewarded with the points they deserve.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of a tasty derby as both teams hope to get back on track.

Team news (INJURY REPORT)

Crystal Palace are still without a host of defenders as James Tomkins (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Patrick van Aanholt (shoulder), Gary Cahill (thigh) and Scott Dann (undisclosed) will all miss this game.

Brighton have a few injury issues as Davy Propper (calf), Jose Izquierdo (knee), Tariq Lamptey (thigh) and Aaron Connolly (knock) are all listed as questionable.

The odds state just how tight this is going to be. Crystal Palace (+175) are the slight underdogs as Brighton (+165) have impressed early in the season and many expect Potter’s side to have a little too much in attack for Palace’s defense to handle. The draw (+220) will be favored by many.

Prediction

I fancy the Seagulls to grab an away win. Surely their luck will turn at some point and the amount of chances they create will be finished off soon. Crystal Palace 1-2 Brighton.

