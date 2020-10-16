Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tottenham have signed Wales defender Joe Rodon from Swansea City on domestic transfer deadline day for a fee believed to be around $19.3 million.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Rodon, 22, is a regular for the Welsh national team and is regarded as one of the best defenders in the Championship. He has signed a five-year contract at Tottenham and the center back will compete for a starting spot right away.

Spurs announced the deal just after the domestic window shut at 12pm ET on Oct. 16 and Rodon looks well-suited to make the step up to the Premier League.

What can we expect from Joe Rodon?

He is a combative center back but can also play out, as Swansea are renowned for producing players who are comfortable on the ball.

Rodon graduated from the Swans’ academy and is now a key member of Ryan Giggs’ Welsh national team. With Eric Dier a mainstay at center back, Rodon will likely challenge for the spot alongside him as Davinson Sanchez, Japhet Tanganga and Toby Alderweireld have all been in and out of the team under Jose Mourinho.

A young defender who is 6-foot 4-inches tall and isn’t afraid of heading and clearing everything certainly suits a Mourinho team.

How good is this Tottenham squad?

Daniel Levy is at it again.

Mourinho called his boss a ‘genius’ in the transfer market and when you look at Tottenham’s business this summer, especially during a global pandemic which has hit clubs finances hard, can you argue with that assessment?

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Matt Doherty, Sergio Reguilon, Carlos Vinicius, Gareth Bale (on loan) and now Rodon are all upgrades on their previous options and show a clear plan is in place to bolster this Tottenham squad.

When you think about Tottenham under Mauricio Pochettino in recent years, outside of their starting XI and maybe 3-4 players they were struggling for experience and quality. Mourinho now has a massive squad full of quality with 20-25 players of international quality.

Spurs have exceptional depth and when you think about Harry Kane, Heung-min Son, Dele Alli and Hugo Lloris still being around, this may be the best squad of players they’ve ever had.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports