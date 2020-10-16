Kevin de Bruyne injury news is not positive for Manchester City, as Pep Guardiola has confirmed their star playmaker will not play this weekend. And maybe longer.

Manchester City host Arsenal on Saturday (watch live, 12:30 pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) and this is a massive blow for Man City and a massive boost for the Gunners.

How long will De Bruyne be out for?

De Bruyne picked up an injury on international duty, which was far from ideal given Man City’s other injury problems in attack, as the playmaker returned early from Belgium duty.

“Unfortunately Kevin is out,” Guardiola said. “I don’t think it is much but I think he will be out of the next games, but we will see day-by-day. [How long?] I cannot answer this question, because I don’t know.”

De Bruyne, 29, was majestic for Belgium during their 2-1 UEFA Nations League defeat to England at Wembley but returned to his club side after that game to undergo further assessment as a hip issue is keeping him out.

Hopefully not another prolonged run of injuries

Manchester City fans were used to seeing ‘Kevin de Bruyne injury news’ updates over the last few seasons but in 2019-20 he stayed fit for the majority of the campaign and was named the PFA Player of the Year despite Liverpool dominating the Premier League.

De Bruyne’s 21 assists equalled the Premier League record and KDB is simply sublime and any team in the world would miss him, but especially a Man City side nursing Sergio Aguero back to full fitness and without Gabriel Jesus, plus David Silva left the club over the summer.

As Man City get ready to challenge Liverpool, once again, for the Premier League title, Guardiola knows he needs a fully-fit De Bruyne (plus no injuries to Ederson, Aguero and Laporte) if they’re going to win the title. De Bruyne has been outspoken about the need for a longer break for players over the summer and fatigue levels being high after ‘Project Restart’ this summer.

Playmakers ready to stand up

The keys to Man City’s attacking machine will now be handed to Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez (not a bad quartet) and they will have to fill the considerable void left be Kevin de Bruyne.

You can’t replace Kevin de Bruyne but Sterling, Mahrez and Silva have the experience to cause Arsenal plenty of problems and it seems like Aguero may be fit enough to play some part against the Gunners.

