MLS betting odds and upcoming schedule: Major League Soccer is entering the final month of regular season fixtures after its long-awaited return from the COVID-19 shutdown.

The regular season is currently scheduled to end on Nov. 8, with the playoffs beginning that same week and culminating with MLS Cup on Dec. 12.

This page will be updated following the completion of every round of games in 2020, to feature the upcoming set of fixtures and MLS betting odds.

This weekend’s MLS schedule and odds (via PointsBet)

Saturday, Oct. 17

Chicago Fire (+135) v Sporting KC (+180) / Draw (+270) — 3:30 pm ET

Montreal Impact (+320) v Inter Miami (-135) / Draw (+320) — 7 pm ET

Sunday, Oct. 18

Columbus Crew SC (+135) v New York City FC (+185) / Draw (+260) — 6 pm ET

New York Red Bulls (+100) v Orlando City SC (+240) / Draw (+275) — 7 pm ET

Toronto FC (-165) v Atlanta United (+420) / Draw (+320) — 7:30 pm ET

FC Cincinnati (+115) v D.C. United (+240) / Draw (+235) — 7:30 pm ET

Minnesota United (-105) v Houston Dynamo (+260) / Draw (+275) — 8 pm ET

Portland Timbers (+140) v Los Angeles FC (+175) / Draw (+260) — 10 pm ET

LA Galaxy (-195) v Vancouver Whitecaps (+460) / Draw (+360) — 10:30 pm ET

San Jose Earthquakes (+220) v Seattle Sounders (+110) / Draw (+270) — 10:30 pm ET

Monday, Oct. 19

NE Revolution (+115) v Philadelphia Union (+210) / Draw (+280) — 7:30 pm ET

Nashville SC (+160) v FC Dallas (+165) / Draw (+240) — 8:30 pm ET

