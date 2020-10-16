Premier League injuries, 2020-21

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable, or set to return from injury, ahead of matchweek 4 in the Premier League.

Prior to every matchweek of the 2020-21 season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kieran Tierney (undisclosed) | OUT: Gabriel Martinelli (knee), Shkodran Mustafi (thigh), Pablo Mari (ankle), Calum Chambers (knee)

Aston Villa injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Bjorn Engels (thigh), Kourtney Hause (knock). OUT: Tom Heaton (knee), Wesley (knee)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Davy Propper (calf), Jose Izquierdo (knee), Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Aaron Connolly (knock) | OUT: Florian Andone (knee), Christian Walton (ankle), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (thigh)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jay Rodriguez (foot), Matthew Lowton (undisclosed), Kevin Long (eye), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (groin), Bailey Peacock-Farrell (hip) | OUT: Ben Mee (thigh), Jack Cork (ankle)

Chelsea injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Edouard Mendy (thigh), N’Golo Kante (undisclosed) | OUT: Billy Gilmour (knee)

Crystal Palace injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Wilfried Zaha (groin), James Tomkins (thigh), Patrick van Aanholt (shoulder), Gary Cahill (thigh), Jeffrey Schlupp (undisclosed), Connor Wickham (undisclosed) | OUT: Nathan Ferguson (knee), James McCarthy (thigh), Connor Wickham (undisclosed), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed)

Everton injuries

OUT: Mason Holgate (ankle), Cenk Tosun (knee), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf), Jarrad Branthwaite (ankle), Jonjoe Kenny (ankle)

Fulham injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Harrison Reed (undisclosed) | OUT: Kenny Tete (calf), Joachim Andersen (ankle)

Leeds United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kiko Casilla (ankle), Liam Cooper (groin) | OUT: Diego Llorente (groin), Gaetano Berardi (knee), Adam Forshaw (groin)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jamie Vardy (calf), Dennis Praet (knee), Caglar Soyuncu (thigh), Jonny Evans (lower leg), Demarai Gray (illness), James Maddison (lower leg), Daniel Amartey (thigh) | OUT: Ricardo Pereira (knee), Filip Benkovic (groin), Wilfred Ndidi (groin)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Joel Matip (undisclosed), Sadio Mane (COVID-19), Thiago Alcantara (COVID-19), Naby Keita (COVID-19), Jordan Henderson (thigh) | OUT: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee), Alisson Becker (shoulder)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Sergio Aguero (knee), Ilkay Gundogan (COVID-19) | OUT: Kevin De Bruyne (undisclosed), Oleksandr Zinchenko (undisclosed)

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Harry Maguie (knock) | OUT: Anthony Martial (suspended), Edinson Cavani (quarantine), Axel Tuanzebe (ankle), Phil Jones (knee)

Newcastle United injuries

OUT: Martin Dubravka (ankle), Matt Ritchie (shoulder), Dwight Gayle (knee)

Sheffield United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Oliver Burke (knock), John Egan (quarantine), Simon Moore (finger), John Fleck (undisclosed), David McGoldrick (adductor) | OUT: Jack O’Connell (knee), Lys Mousset (ankle)

Southampton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Stuart Armstrong (quarantine) | OUT: Mohamed Salisu (undisclosed), Moussa Djenepo (thigh)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Gareth Bale (knee), Giovani Lo Celso (thigh), Eric Dier (thigh) | OUT: Japhet Tanganga (undisclosed)

West Bromwich Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Callum Robinson (quarantine) | OUT: Hal Robson-Kanu (elbow),

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Fredericks (thigh), Arthur Masuaku (knee)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Fernando Marcal (undisclosed) | OUT: Jonny (knee)

