Transfer deadline day: West Ham United have completed their signing of Brentford star Said Benrahma, though the deal has significantly changed in structure from just a few days ago, as it is now a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

UPDATE: According to a report from the Guardian, West Ham’s agreement to make the transfer permanent is not obligatory after all, as there will be further medical tests to conduct.

The good news: Everybody gets what they want — West Ham get the player they coveted and were reportedly willing to sign for $40 million; Brentford will get their massive payday for a player that cost them $3.5 million just two years ago; and the player gets his dream Premier League move, which he officially requested of Brentford in the hours and days leading up to Friday’s domestic transfer deadline.

The less-than-perfectly-ideal news: There were reports earlier in the day — since denied by West Ham manager David Moyes, it should be noted — that Benrahma had failed his medical. Suddenly, the deal went from a standard purchase agreement, to the loan deal we are now discussing.

Perhaps the reports were true, perhaps they were not. Either way, that development represents a level of risk for both sides. For West Ham, their financial commitment for a potentially damaged player; for Brentford, being made to wait until next summer for the transfer fee.

There were also reports that Brentford were highly skeptical of Benrahma having reportedly failed his medical examination, as he was only recently examined by their team doctors. That would seem to indicate Brentford viewed West Ham’s (potential and alleged) leaking of the (potentially) failed medical as a negotiating tactic to drive down the price of the final agreement.

According to the Guardian, West Ham will pay an initial $6.5 million for the loan period, plus $26 million next summer, with another $6.5 million possible in add-ons, bringing the total price to $37 million.

