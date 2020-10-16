Sheffield United – Fulham: How to watch, start time, team news, odds

Sheffield United – Fulham: When the schedule makers assigned fixtures for matchweek 5 of the 2020-21 Premier League season, they probably didn’t think that Sunday’s showdown between the Blades and Cottagers (Watch live at 7 am ET, online via Peacock Premium) would be a bottom-of-the-table battle with 19th place hosting 20th.

Alas, Chris Wilder’s side has hugely disappointed through four games and is yet to win its first point of the campaign after finishing ninth in their first season in the PL. Scott Parker’s newly promoted side, on the other hand, is where many pundits and fans expected them to be: also without a point, and seemingly lost at sea already.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Sunday’s game with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Sheffield United – Fulham (INJURY REPORT)

Sheffield United: QUESTIONABLE: Oliver Burke (knock), Simon Moore (finger), John Fleck (undisclosed), David McGoldrick (hip/pelvis) | OUT: Jack O’Connell (knee), Lys Mousset (ankle), John Egan (quarantine)

Fulham: QUESTIONABLE: Mario Lemina (undisclosed), Kenny Tete (calf), Harrison Reed (undisclosed)

What they’re saying: Sheffield United – Fulham

Chris Wilder, on international fixtures: “We have got a potential issue with one of our players. I can’t confirm or deny whether he will be available for the weekend, we are still working with the authorities. I have that view (that international football should be halted), if I’m honest. I think the situation at the moment is pretty difficult for everybody. It’s 1.5 meters distancing in one country and then two meters in another country and you’ve got boys flying about all over the place. … It was far from acceptable or comfortable what’s happened since we came back, players straight away after a few games were away on international duty.”

Scott Parker, on Ruben Loftus-Cheek:

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Sheffield United are anything but overwhelming favorites (+110) for this one with Fulham (+270) not as far off even betting lines as you might expect. It might be a trap, or it might be an opportunity to self-correct a week before everyone else. Even the draw (+225) feels like a relatively safe, in-play option.

Prediction: Sheffield United – Fulham

Sheffield United have struggled horribly to find the back of the net, having scored just once in four games. Fortunately for the Blades, they face a Fulham side which has conceded the second-most goals (11). A visit from Fulham appears to be the perfect cure for what ails Wilder and Co. Sheffield United 3-1 Fulham.

How to watch Sheffield United – Fulham stream and start time

Kickoff: 7 am ET Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

