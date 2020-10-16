As the north London derby looks set to be a thoroughly lopsided affair in Sunday’s Women’s Super League action (Watch live, 9:30 am ET, online via NBCSports.com), perhaps we will finally see Alex Morgan make her Spurs debut against Arsenal and level the playing field ever so slightly.

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

Morgan joined Tottenham for the 2020-21 season, on loan from NWSL side Orlando Pride, but is yet to make her WSL debut as she works her way back toward full fitness following the birth of her first child in May. Given where her new club sits in the WSL table — as well as where Sunday’s opponents reside — this weekend would be as good of a time as any to provide a spark off the bench and turn the game on its head.

Spurs are yet to win a game this season and haven’t earned a point since the opening day of the season. Tottenham sit ninth out of 12 teams with one point, whereas Arsenal are top of the table and yet to drop a single point — a perfect 12-for-12 thus far. Not only do the Gunners boast a 100-percent record, but they’ve reached the mark with remarkable style: 23 goals scored, three goals conceded.

West Ham United v Manchester United

Sunday’s earlier game (7:30 am ET), which will also be streamed on NBCSports.com, will see red-hot Man United — winners of three straight — take on a West Ham side which has lost three in a row by a combined score of 13-2.

USWNT stars Tobin Heath and Christen Press have given the Red Devils a massive shot in the arm and spurred them to hugely impressive performances and results. Through four games, United have 10 points (2.5 points per game); after 14 games last season, when the season ended abruptly, they had 23 points (1.64 points per game).

Sunday should provide another opportunity for three points to remain within striking distance of Arsenal and fellow 100-percenters Everton.

WSL schedule

West Ham United v Manchester United — 7:30 am ET

Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion — 8 am ET

Bristol City v Birmingham City — 9 am ET

Reading v Manchester City — 9 am ET

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur — 9:30 am ET

