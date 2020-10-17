Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Man City – Arsenal: Raheem Sterling’s early goal was the only way past two strong goalkeepers as Manchester City beat Arsenal 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Sergio Aguero helped set up the goal on his return, as Pep Guardiola’s men picked up three needed points to move to 2-1-1 on the season.

His protege Mikel Arteta took a step back, falling to 3W-2L on the season.

Man City – Arsenal delivered chances, but Bernd Leno and Ederson stood tall and Man City deserved to win a sometimes sloppy affair.

Big stats from Man City – Arsenal

Zero, Pt. I: Zero shot attempts and zero completed dribbles for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as Man City followed the same playbook as Liverpool a few weeks back in keeping the star out wide and away from producing danger.

Goalkeepers deliver: Bernd Leno made four of the match’s seven saves. Ederson’s stops were more worthy of the highlight reels, however, as both stars played well. Goalkeepers are important, fellow humans.

Zero, Pt. II: It was also City’s first clean sheet of the season.

Man of the Match

Either Aguero or Ederson.

Man City – Arsenal recap

Riyad Mahrez swerved an early chance wide of the goal, but City went ahead when a returning Sergio Aguero drove at David Luiz and delivered to Phil Foden.

The English youngster’s shot was saved by Bernd Leno but Mahrez beat Aguero to the rebound to deliver a 1-0 lead to Pep Guardiola’s side.

There was also an unsavory moment when Aguero touched the neck of assistant referee Sian Massey, which is not something you see too often with male referees.

Saka was well-saved by Ederson twice in the latter stages of the first half, but Man City was deservedly ahead at the break.

David Luiz came feet away from an own goal with 15 minutes to play. Then Nicolas Pepe missed a dangerous free kick, the Gunners hoping for a countering moment that did not arrive at the Etihad.

Thomas Partey arrived for his Arsenal debut in the 83rd minute, taking the place of Granit Xhaka.

