Chelsea – Southampton: How to watch, start time, prediction, odds

Chelsea – Southampton: Chelsea hopes to move back into the top four when it hosts resurgent Southampton at Stamford Bridge (Watch live at 10 am ET Saturday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Saints have blanked Burnley and West Brom since a 5-2 loss to Spurs, but Chelsea is a different vintage from the Clarets and Baggies.
Chelsea rebounded from a loss to Liverpool and draw with West Brom to paste Crystal Palace 4-0, a Palace side that beat Southampton 1-0 on Opening Day.
Team news: Chelsea-Southampton (INJURY REPORT)
Chelsea has Christian Pulisic back at full health as he starts, while Hakim Ziyech is on the bench. Ben Chilwell starts, while Edouard Mendy and Thiago Silva are missing in defense due to injury and a late return from international duty respectively.
Your Chelsea team to take on Southampton! 💪#CHESOU pic.twitter.com/1XmVkHdK1f
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 17, 2020
Saints are without defender Mohamed Salisu (long-term recovery) and Stuart Armstrong (COVID-19 quarantine), while Moussa Djenepo is also out so Theo Walcott comes in for his second Southampton debut after rejoining his former club on transfer deadline day.
A second #SaintsFC debut for @theowalcott! 😇
Here's the team for today's clash with #CFC: pic.twitter.com/0m2SCL4hdg
— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 17, 2020
What they’re saying before Chelsea-Southampton
Odds and ends
Chelsea is -200 to win at home, with Saints +500 to get all the points while a draw pays +400.
How to watch Chelsea-Southampton stream and start time
Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com