Christian Pulisic news has been about injuries, updates and when the USMNT star will be back fit.

He made his first start for Chelsea since he was injured on August 1 in the FA Cup final and looked sharp throughout as he had a hand in Havertz’s goal to make it 3-2.

Here’s a look at how Christian Pulisic got on in a disappointing 3-3 draw with Southampton.

Christian Pulisic news: Minute-by-minute analysis

1st minute: Pulisic starts on the right with Timo Werner up top and Havertz on the left with Mount central.

2nd minute: Beats Ryan Bertrand in a challenge but Southampton tackle him as the ball bounces out off Pulisic for a throw in.

3rd minute: Pulisic rips Southampton to pieces as he combines with Werner and Chilwell’s shot is saved as Chelsea go close to opening the scoring. Brilliant touches, turn and movement from Pulisic.

6th minute: Ghosts in at the back post as a long ball picks him out but he heads over.

13th minute: Starts an attack after getting involved centrally which ends with Chilwell crossing for Werner to head home, but he’s offside.

19th minute: Links up well with Mount in the box and his shot is blocked for a corner kick.

23rd minute: Does brilliantly to block a powerful effort from Nathan Redmond as he gets back to do his defensive work.

25th minute: Players in the onrushing Cesar Azpilicueta who gets into the box but gives away a free kick.

26th minute: So close to assisting as he starts a move down the right with a throw in, then runs into the box to get on the end of Mount’s pass but his cross is cleared. Great movement.

31st minute: Trying to get on the ball as much as possible as he keeps drifting in off the right flank.

32nd minute: Gives the ball away as he tries to play it forward. A little isolate out on the right flank.

41st minute: Working hard defensively and does well to tackle Danny Ings. Gets a roar of approval from his teammates.

52nd minute: Lovely nutmeg and flick to get away from trouble. Chelsea struggling to get him on the ball on the right as Southampton press high and buoyed by their goal just before half time.

59th minute: Moments after Southampton had fought back from 2-0 down to make it 2-2, Pulisic skips away from a tackle and passes to Werner who sets up Havertz to slot home. 3-2 to Chelsea and Pulisic was key to that goal.

65th minute: Almost nips in at the near post to finish off a loose ball.

72nd minute: Switched to the left flank when Hakim Ziyech came on and played on the right.

87th minute: Pulisic is subbed off. A very decent outing for the USMNT winger. A 7.5 out of 10 rating.

