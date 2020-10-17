Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Everton – Liverpool player ratings were incredibly interesting to mark down as there were some really mixed displays from some players, while other stars dazzled in a dramatic, enthralling 2-2 draw.

Between Sadio Mane scoring early to Michael Keane equalizing we had a Virgil van Dijk injury as Jordan Pickford was lucky to not be sent off. After Mohamed Salah made it 2-1, then Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalized we had a red card for Richarlison and more VAR drama as Jordan Henderson’s 93rd minute winner was chalked off.

The Merseyside derby had it all.

Here’s a look at the Everton – Liverpool player ratings in full, as we give each player a mark out of 10.

Everton player ratings

Jordan Pickford: 5 – Hard to give a rating higher than this. Should have been sent off for the challenge on Virgil van Dijk and let in Henderson’s shot in stoppage time but VAR saved him, again. Made some fine saves throughout but hard to overlook his poor mistakes which just keep on coming.

Seamus Coleman: 6 – Defended well when he was on the pitch but forced off with what looked like a hamstring injury. Everton will hope their skipper isn’t out for long.

Michael Keane: 8 – Great display. Held things together at the back as best he could then headed home at the other end. What a great resurgence he is having.

Yerry Mina: 6 – Cleared straight to Salah for Liverpool’s second and kept on clearing the ball to Liverpool’s players instead of out of danger. Had a long trip over the international break and was only just fit enough to start this game. It showed.

Lucas Digne: 7 – Won the battle with Alexander-Arnold and whipped in a lovely cross for Calvert-Lewin’s header. What a quality left back he is.

Allan: 6 – A rare off day for the holding midfielder who gave the ball away cheaply and couldn’t stop Liverpool pouring forward.

Abdoulaye Doucoure: 6 – An okay day. Nothing more and nothing less. Wasn’t able to make his surging runs forward.

Andre Gomes: 5 – Didn’t play well. His game is based on connecting passes and he gave it away on so many occasions.

James Rodriguez: 8 – Brilliant quality when he did get on the ball as he set up the first goal and picked out Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin time and time again.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin: 7 – A fine header for his goal and that is becoming his trademark. Never stopped running and gave Matip and Gomez a tough time. Could have had another few goals but the timing of his runs was just off.

Richarlison: 5 – Hit the post but could have won a penalty kick, then sent off late on for a horror tackle on Thiago. Not his best outing.

Substitutions

Ben Godfrey (31′ for Coleman): 6 – Solid enough defensively on his Everton debut as he was played out of position at right back.

Gylfi Sigurdsson (72′ on for Gomes): N/A

Alex Iwobi (78′ for Doucoure): N/A

Liverpool player ratings

Adrian: 5 – Made one good save to deny Calvert-Lewin in the second half but could have done better on both goals. Liverpool’s defense looks nervous when he plays.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 5 – Whipped a free kick towards the top corner but that was about it. Digne got past him on the equalizer and he didn’t defend well enough.

Joel Matip: 6 – Did okay overall and thought he had scored but Pickford denied him brilliantly.

Virgil van Dijk: N/A – Only played a few minutes before coming off injured. Liverpool fans hoping it isn’t a long-term injury.

Andrew Robertson: 6 – A rare off day as he did well to set up the first goal but looked jaded from his exploits during the international break.

Fabinho: 5 – Lost out to Keane for the first goal and struggled to dominate midfield defensively as he usually does.

Thiago Alcantara: 7 – Some lovely passes and he unlocked Everton’s defense late on for the Henderson goal which was ruled out. Class shone through.

Jordan Henderson: 7 – Thought he had won it late on and he dug deep throughout. Some great passes and went close on several occasions with his runs from midfield.

Mohamed Salah: 8 – Fine finish for his goal and kept popping up in dangerous areas.

Roberto Firmino: 6 – Quiet outing. Involved in the opening goal and did okay without threatening.

Sadio Mane: 8 – First goal was a fine finish and Mane was a constant threat as he created the chance for what Liverpool thought was a late, late winner. My goodness, they miss him when he’s out.

Substitutions

Joe Gomez (11′ for Van Dijk): 5 – Showed why he was dropped from the starting lineup as Calvert-Lewin bullied him.

Diogo Jota (78′ for Firmino): N/A

Georginio Wijnaldum (90+1′ for Fabinho): N/A

