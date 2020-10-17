Gerrard’s Rangers make early but firm title claim in derby win over Celtic

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rangers made a big statement of intent in a match-up of unbeatens with historic rivals Celtic at Celtic Park on Saturday

Steven Gerrard’s men won 2-0 away to Celtic, which is chasing a 10th-straight league title, to go four points clear of the Bhoys. Celtic has a match-in-hand.

Former Brighton center back Connor Goldson was the unlikely goal-scoring hero, connecting early in each half to give Rangers its advantage.

Celtic had only one big chance, Callum McGregor touching around Rangers keeper Allan McGregor. Hitting the deck could’ve won him a penalty but he instead passed into the six where the ball was rescued from sub Albian Ajeti.

The match featured just five shots on target, all for Rangers, as a typically scrappy and sometimes sloppy affair saw Celtic without James Forrest to injury and four players due to either COVID-19 tests or quarantine including Odsonne Edouard, Ryan Christie, Hatem Elhamed, and Nir Bitton.

Rangers are desperate to stop their rivals bid for 10 the way Celtic did to them in 1997-98. Rangers stopped Celtic from 10 in-a-row in 1974-75.

54' GOAL! GOAL! GOAL BIG CONNOR GOALSON! pic.twitter.com/KVeyQq8hqS — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) October 17, 2020

