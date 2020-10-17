Klopp, Henderson react to Liverpool’s VAR-driven draw at Everton

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool’s manager and captain were both understandably frustrated after the Reds only managed a point against Merseyside derby rivals Everton on Saturday at Goodison Park.

VAR twice came to the aid of Everton in big ways.

First, it ruled Virgil van Dijk offside on a play that would’ve otherwise been a penalty to the big man after he was injured by Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Then it took back Henderson’s stoppage-time winner against the then 10-man Toffees for an almost imperceptible offside in the buildup.

“Tight offside, I didn’t see the first one with Virgil,” Klopp said. “If it’s not offside it’s a clear penalty. I saw only briefly the situation with the Henderson goal. I don’t know where the line is and where you could do offside. We should have won this game and we didn’t.”

Klopp was otherwise thrilled with his team’s performance, saying it was the Reds’ best away performance under him at Goodison in one post-match interview.

“Performance-wise I’m very happy, probably the best away game I’ve managed here,” he said. “Conceded two goals after we were forced to change formation. We were dominant against a formerly flying side.”

Klopp seemed a bit worried about the status of Thiago Alcantara after a crushing tackle from Richarlison earned the Everton man a red card.

Henderson was very bitter and careful with his words after the match.

“It doesn’t feel good,” Henderson said. “I felt as though we deserved to win the game. … (We will) keep performing like that, with the same intensity, recover well, and get ready for the next game like we always do.”

Liverpool visits Ajax in its first match of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League group stage on Wednesday before hosting Sheffield United on Oct. 24.

