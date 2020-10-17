Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A roundup of all of Saturday’s results in La Liga, where Real Madrid and Barcelona appear to have set their sights on El Clasico a week early…

Real Madrid 0-1 Cadiz

MADRID (AP) — Promoted Cadiz stunned Real Madrid 1-0 to win a Spanish league match at the defending champions for the first-ever time on Saturday.

Led by veteran striker Alvaro Negredo, Cadiz proved more dangerous than Madrid, particularly in the first half when the visitors could have gone into the interval with a two-goal advantage.

Negredo set up Anthony Lozano to chip the game’s only goal over Thibaut Courtois in the 16th minute.

Madrid was undefeated for 15 league matches going back to last season. It had won three and drawn one this season.

Cadiz moved level with Madrid and Granada at the top of the table with 10 points.

Getafe 1-0 Barcelona

MADRID (AP) — Ronald Koeman still has work to do.

Barcelona lost 1-0 at Getafe in the Spanish league on Saturday for its first defeat since Koeman took over with the mission of rebuilding his former team, which ended last season without a title.

Barcelona had started this season with two good wins over Villarreal and Celta Vigo. But its limitations in attack were seen in a 1-1 draw with Sevilla in the last round, and Getafe made Barcelona look clueless once the visitors fell behind.

Getafe lived up to its reputation as one of the top defensive sides in Spain and limited the visitors to two scoring opportunities.

“It was a very hotly contested game, with many fouls that never let the match get any rhythm,” Koeman said.

After the match Koeman complained about the refereeing, saying “I don’t know what we have VAR for,” and “there were some dangerous fouls” that went unpunished.

Koeman seemed to be referring to an incident in the first half when Messi went down after Allan Nyom’s arm swung into his face.

United States defender Sergiño Dest made his first start since joining Barcelona three weeks ago from Ajax in place of injured left back Jordi Alba.

Other La Liga scores

Granada 1-0 Sevilla

Celta Vigo 0-2 Atletico Madrid

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

Eibar v Osasuna — 6 am ET

Athletic Bilbao v Levante — 8 am ET

Villarreal v Valencia — 10 am ET

Alaves v Elche — 12:30 pm ET

Huesca v Real Valladolid — 12:30 pm ET

Real Betis v Real Sociedad — 3 pm ET

