Manchester City – Arsenal player ratings were tight as an even game took place at the Etihad Stadium as the master edged out the apprentice in a 1-0 win for City.

Pep Guardiola got the better of Mikel Arteta as Raheem Sterling’s first half goal was enough for Man City to grab all three points.

Here’s a look at the Manchester City – Arsenal player ratings as we dish out marks out of 10.

Manchester City player ratings

Ederson: 8 – A superb stop to deny Saka and then stopped Aubameyang, who was onside despite flag going up. Great positioning.

Kyle Walker: 6 – Caught out a few times positionally and should have given away a penalty kick right on half time for a high boot.

Ruben Dias: 7 – Solid performance with and without the ball. Man City didn’t miss Laporte because of him.

Nathan Ake: 6 – Did his best to shut down the right flank of Arsenal in the three-man defensive system.

Joao Cancelo: 7 – Got forward well and did well defensively. The most 7 out of 10 display you will see.

Rodri: 7 – As always, steady and reliable. Stopped Arsenal from getting any real attacking momentum going.

Riyad Mahrez: 8 – Great first half as he went close on several occasions and gave Tierney a tough outing.

Phil Foden: 6 – Should have scored in the first half and ended up playing as a center forward after Aguero went off. His shot led to Sterling’s goal.

Bernardo Silva: 6 – A quiet day for the Portuguese playmaker. He is yet to regain his form from a few seasons ago.

Raheem Sterling: 8 – Scored the game-winner, wore the armband and could have had a few more. Brilliant display. Constant pest.

Sergio Aguero: 7 – Aside from his unwelcome tap on the shoulder of the lineswoman, did well after a long time out. Involved in the goal.

Substitutions

Ilkay Gundogan (65′ on for Sergio Aguero): 6 – Helped Man City slow the game down and suck the life out of Arsenal.

Fernandinho (89′ on for Phil Foden: N/A

Arsenal player ratings

Bernd Leno: 7 – Made a good stop from Foden in the first half and did his job well.

Hector Bellerin: 5 – Poor positioning and could have cleared the ball for Sterling’s goal had he been switched on.

David Luiz: 6 – Some shaky moments defensively but showed his impressive range of passing as he tried to drag Arsenal back into the game.

Gabriel: 6 – Could have won a penalty right on half time. A little hesitant in some situations. Still learning the ropes in the PL.

Kieran Tierney: 5 – Caught out by Mahrez in the first half and didn’t get on the ball much going forward.

Bukayo Saka: 7 – Ederson denied him with a fine save and was a threat whenever he got forward, but spent most of the night defending.

Dani Ceballos: 6 – Kept things ticking over but wasn’t able to make his forward runs.

Granit Xhaka: 6 – See above. Replaced by Partey late on, and he may struggle to keep his starting spot.

Willian: 6 – Didn’t do a lot but worked hard, as always.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 6 – Very quiet outing. Denied by Ederson on his one big chance but was flagged for offside, when he wasn’t.

Pepe: 6 – Went close with a shot in the first half and a header in the second, as he was hurt in the process.

Substitutions

Alexandre Lacazette (69′ on for Willian): N/A

Eddie Nketiah (83′ on for Pepe): N/A

Thomas Partey (83′ on for Xhaka): N/A

