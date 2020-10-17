Newcastle – Manchester United: How to watch, start time, prediction, odds

Newcastle – Manchester United: Allan Saint-Maximin brings a new Newcastle United contract and red-hot form into a match-up with wobbling Manchester United at St. James’ Park (Watch live at 3 pm ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).
The Magpies are off to a 2-1-1 start after beating West Ham and Burnley and drawing Tottenham, while the Red Devils’ lone points through three Premier League matches came in a win over Brighton.
STREAM NEWCASTLE – MANCHESTER UNITED LIVE
Newcastle is also 2-1-1 against Manchester United in their last four league meetings at St. James’ Park.
The two sides split the 2019-20 series, with Matty Longstaff’s storybook winner the difference at St. James’ Park before Man United clobbered a Saint-Maximin-less Newcastle 4-1 at Old Trafford.
[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]
Here is everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle – Manchester United this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.
Team news: Newcastle – Manchester United (INJURY REPORT)
Newcastle star goalkeeper Martin Dubravka suffered an injury setback and won’t return until December, one of 11 injuries for the Magpies. Several could return at St. James’ Park, as the Magpies wait on Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett, Jamal Lewis, DeAndre Yedlin, Matty Longstaff, and Saint-Maximin. Matt Ritchie and Dwight Gayle join Dubravka as certain absences.
Manchester United will not have Edinson Cavani available while Anthony Martial is suspended. Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe remain out.
TEAM-NEWS 🚨
One change from the win over Burnley as Jamaal Lascelles comes in for Fabian Schär.
HWTL! ⚫️⚪️
— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 17, 2020
➡️ Presenting tonight's #MUFC line-up…#NEWMUN #PL
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 17, 2020
What they’re saying before Newcastle – Manchester United
Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
The hosts are significant underdogs with a +400 return for a win, while Manchester United’s odds to collect three points pay -155. A draw is +300.
PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links
Prediction for Newcastle – Manchester United
Steve Bruce will like the idea of Newcastle claiming another result at home against his former club, but that’s a big ask even on probability. Look for Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford to rebound, especially if Newcastle’s depleted center back corps does not receive a good health report coming out of the international break. Manchester United 2-0.
How to watch Newcastle – Manchester United stream and start time
Kickoff: 3 pm ET Saturday
Online: Stream via Peacock