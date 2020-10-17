Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) have explained why VAR was not used to issue Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was not sent off for a shocking tackle on Virgil van Dijk which injured the Liverpool star.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Van Dijk was clattered knee-high by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. From a corner the ball found Virgil van Dijk at the back post as Jordan Pickford lunged towards him and caught him around his knee. The foul occurred in the box, but no penalty kick was given as the Dutchman was offside before the contact arrived.

VAR was used to check if Van Dijk was off, and he was but PGMOL have since confirmed that VAR failed to check the incident as it was a subjective decision as Pickford had made an attempt to play the ball. Hmmm.

So, they missed it!?

Our analysts break down the decision by VAR in the video above, and all of the other madness from the Merseyside Derby.

No punishment was dished out to Pickford despite his horrendous tackle, as Jurgen Klopp was raging on the sidelines after seeing his defensive leader cut down mercilessly.

After the game Klopp told the BBC that “it doesn’t look good but we have to wait.” He then gave a more detailed update to the club website.

“I don’t know [how serious it is], I don’t know, but it is not good,” Klopp said. “Virgil played for us I don’t know how many games in a row. He plays with pain, he plays with pretty much everything, but he couldn’t play on. That’s not good.”

Check out the incident by clicking on the video below.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports