Report: Liverpool asks Premier League to investigate derby decisions

Liverpool is requesting that the Premier League investigate decisions that went against it in Saturday’s 2-2 derby draw with Everton at Goodison Park.

Sky Sports reports that the Reds are angry with two decisions involving Video Assistant Referee.

Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford went unpunished for a dangerous tackle that may have seriously injured Virgil van Dijk, with the foul coming after an offside. PGMOL said its decision not to review it was based on the judgment of Pickford’s challenge being a subjective decision.

Playing up a man in stoppage time, Liverpool looked to have seized all three Merseyside derby points but VAR found that Jordan Henderson’s late winner included an offside Sadio Mane.

Video showed that the call was marginal, at best, and Liverpool was left fuming.

From Sky Sports:

Liverpool are understood to have asked the Premier League to investigate why Pickford’s tackle was not looked at by the VAR official, David Coote, as well as to explain how Mane was adjudged to have been offside for the disallowed Henderson goal. Liverpool have also queried at which point Coote decided to freeze the frame to assess the Mane offside.

The first instance may have not occurred in terms of happening after an offside, but Pickford did not know that it was offside when he possibly ended Van Dijk’s season.

The second instance came after Richarlison was sent off for an ugly tackle of Thiago Alcantara, and Mane did not appear to gain any advantage for an ‘offside’ that depends on when the tape was frozen and appears to have been the finest of possible margins in any event.

