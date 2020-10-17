Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

“Virgil van Dijk injury” is not the headline any Liverpool fan would want to see.

UPDATE (10/17): A report from beIN Sports are stating that Virgil van Dijk has ruptured his ACL and will be out for up to eight months, which would be a shattering blow for Liverpool.

UPDATE (10/18): The Liverpool Echo says Liverpool has sent Van Dijk to see a specialist before deciding the next steps for the superstar center back. The club is said to “fear” a long-term absence but doesn’t see value in speculating on a time table.

Van Dijk was clattered knee-high by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. From a corner the ball found Virgil van Dijk at the back post as Jordan Pickford lunged towards him and caught him around his knee.

The foul occurred in the box, but no penalty kick was given as the Dutchman was offside before the contact arrived. VAR was used to check if Van Dijk was off, and he was.

No punishment was dished out to Pickford despite his horrendous tackle, as Jurgen Klopp was raging on the sidelines after seeing his defensive leader cut down mercilessly.

After the game Klopp told the BBC, “It doesn’t look good but we have to wait.” He then gave a more detailed update to the club website.

“I don’t know [how serious it is], I don’t know, but it is not good,” Klopp said. “Virgil played for us I don’t know how many games in a row. He plays with pain, he plays with pretty much everything, but he couldn’t play on. That’s not good.”

Check out the incident by clicking on the video below.

Should Pickford have been sent off?

Pickford has had his struggles this season and he was extremely lucky that the offside flag went up to save himself from giving away a penalty kick and being given a red card.

Van Dijk came off injured as he hobble around the pitch at Goodison Park, as he was replaced by Joe Gomez in a big blow for Liverpool.

Liverpool fans everywhere will be holding their breath that the Virgil van Dijk injury news is as positive as it possibly can be, as any long-term injury would be a big blow to their Premier League and UEFA Champions League title hopes.

We haven’t heard the last of this.

