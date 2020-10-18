Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There are serious accusations of racial abuse and violence in Ligue 2 after an outrageous incident in Saturday’s Ligue 2 match between Valenciennes and Sochaux-Montbeliard.

Sochaux’s Ousseynou Thioune stands accused of biting Valenciennes goalkeeper Jerome Prior, leaving a bloody wound on the keeper’s cheek.

[ MORE: Press, Heath score for Man Utd ]

But Thioune claims he was reacting a second occasion of Prior calling him “a dirty black,” and that he did not bite the player.

Instead, Thioune says that Prior made the mark on his own cheek and that there are neither “teeth marks” not video evidence of a bite.

“I put my head against his cheek, it’s true. And, yes, I was pissed off, I wanted to give it a head butt. But when I thought about it, I pulled my head back. There was no bite.”

Thioune was defended by his manager, and the player left the match after the incident.

Valenciennes president Eddy Zdziech said the bite was “truly regrettable” and called the wound “a really big bite mark.” Prior is yet to make any published remarks on the incident, and his take is important in the wake of such serious allegations.

⚽ Après avoir mordu un adversaire du @VAFC , Ousseynou Thioune du @FCSM_officiel se justifie : "Il m’a dit, casse-toi sale noir" #VAFCFCSM

Sa version des faits ➡ https://t.co/8vLfKxN6x2 pic.twitter.com/r1nwUllWL0 — L'Est Républicain (@lestrepublicain) October 18, 2020

Follow @NicholasMendola