Arsenal – Tottenham: Stream Women’s Super League

By Nicholas MendolaOct 18, 2020, 9:30 AM EDT
Arsenal - Tottenham WSL
Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
0 Comments

USWNT star Alex Morgan’s Tottenham Hotspur debut will not come in Sunday morning’s North London Derby against Arsenal (Watch live at 9:30 am ET online via NBCSports.com).

Morgan says she’s experienced “a small setback” in her return to fitness after the birth of her first child

STREAM ARSENAL – TOTTENHAM LIVE

Tottenham has just one point through four matches, while Arsenal can go atop the Women’s Super League table with a win over its rivals.

The WSL’s North London Derby is one of two London derbies for Tottenham’s top two sides, as the Premier League outfit meets West Ham United at 11 am ET on NBCSN (Watch online via NBCSports.com).

Latest USWNT news

Christen Press goal
WATCH: USWNT stars Heath, Press scores first Manchester United goals
Arsenal - Spurs
WSL: Leaders Arsenal host winless Spurs in north London derby
WSL
WSL roundup: Arsenal reclaim top spot with 5-0 win; Everton stay perfect