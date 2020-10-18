Arsenal – Tottenham: Stream Women’s Super League

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

USWNT star Alex Morgan’s Tottenham Hotspur debut will not come in Sunday morning’s North London Derby against Arsenal (Watch live at 9:30 am ET online via NBCSports.com).

Morgan says she’s experienced “a small setback” in her return to fitness after the birth of her first child

Tottenham has just one point through four matches, while Arsenal can go atop the Women’s Super League table with a win over its rivals.

The WSL’s North London Derby is one of two London derbies for Tottenham’s top two sides, as the Premier League outfit meets West Ham United at 11 am ET on NBCSN (Watch online via NBCSports.com).

Here we go!! A small setback keeping me from doing what I love. Can't wait to get on the field with this team in the next few weeks. Literally can't wait. 💙🤍 https://t.co/4uiSUkGVjX — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) October 18, 2020

