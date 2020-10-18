Brighton gives Premier League return to Danny Welbeck

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Danny Welbeck has a fifth home in the Premier League and may make his Brighton and Hove Albion debut as early as next week.

The Manchester United-grown striker, 29, and former Arsenal, Watford, and Sunderland man has signed a one-year deal with Graham Potter’s men after leaving the Hornets earlier this month.

[ MORE: Barca, Real Madrid lose ]

Welbeck has 44 Premier League goals in his career including a terrific overhead goal for Watford in Project Restart this summer.

Capable of playing anywhere across an attack, Welbeck’s problem has been staying healthy; The former England national team regular has played 30 PL matches just once.

Here’s Potter:

“We are delighted to have Danny joining us. He will complement our existing striking options. He’s got an undoubted pedigree, and he is quick and technically very good. He will add to our attacking threat and we are thrilled to add another player of his experience and quality.”

Brighton plays Crystal Palace away at Selhurst Park on Sunday (Watch live, 9am ET online via Peacock Premium) and could see Welbeck debut in just over a week against West Brom.

Potter’s attack is an intriguing proposition for any attacker, and Welbeck gives Brighton yet another very different threat in attack. Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard are the stars of the show but Aaron Connolly is growing in threat while Jose Izquierdo is returning from injury and Alireza Jahanbakhsh has started to find his footing though he is set to miss out on Sunday’s derby.

Follow @NicholasMendola