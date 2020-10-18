Bundesliga wrap: Leipzig, Bayern, Dortmund 1-2-3 after away wins

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The top three spots in the Bundesliga are looking awfully familiar after four weeks, even if the journeys of Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, and Borussia Dortmund have been less than straight-forward.

Leipzig ended Augsburg’s unbeaten season, while Bayern and Dortmund joined the leaders in picking up away wins.

Wolfsburg continued its silly season, now winless and unbeaten through four matches, while Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt still have zeroes in the loss column.

Schalke picked up its first point of the season, leaving Mainz as the only club without a result this young season.

Hoffenheim 0-1 Borussia Dortmund

Second-half subs Marco Reus and Erling Haaland combined on BVB’s breakthrough against a Hoffenheim side that really challenged the visitors.

It’s easy to overlook how good Reus has been because his health has challenged him so much in recent seasons. The 31-year-old has only played 30 league matches twice since arriving from Gladback in 2012-13 and only 78 in the last four-plus seasons. In that quartet of campaigns (and then some), Reus had 43 goals and 21 assists.

American teenager Giovanni Reyna had his moments on an off day and BVB keeper Marwin Hitz was called upon thrice to make saves inside the box and keep Dortmund in the win column.

Augsburg 0-2 RB Leipzig

Dani Olmo set up goals by Angelino and Yussuf Poulsen as Leipzig dealt well with an Augsburg side that had impressed this early season.

USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams had a solid day partnered with Benjamin Heinrichs in the center of the park, winning most of his duels while drawing three fouls in the win.

It should be noted that Olmo’s first assist was… all about Poulsen’s finish.

Yussuf Poulsen with a stunner for RB Leipzig 😱 pic.twitter.com/cH0Zc6kJdh — ESPN (@espn) October 17, 2020

Borussia Monchengladbach 1-1 Wolfsburg

USMNT center back John Brooks and Wolfsburg have now allowed just two goals through four matches.

Unfortunately, both of those came in games they scored their lone two goals and Wolfsburg has four draws in four outings.

This time it was a conceded penalty to Jonas Hoffman that threatened to hand the visitors their first loss, but Wout Weghorst had an answer seven minutes later. His 85th-minute marker was enough to earn a point.

Brooks had seven clearances and an interception, completing 7-of-13 long passes. Let’s hope his run of health and form continues into USMNT duty.

Arminia Bielefeld 1-4 Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski is unfair, especially against new boys like Arminia.

The Polish striker scored twice and added an assist to give him seven goals and three assists in three starts, only kept off the score sheet in a fourth appearance (33 minutes in the loss to Hoffenheim).

Another game, another goal from Robert Lewandowski. Clinical 👊 pic.twitter.com/XwzyztbhB6 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 17, 2020

Elsewhere

Freiburg 1-1 Werder Bremen

Hertha Berlin 0-2 Stuttgart

Mainz 0-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Koln 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Schalke 1-1 Union Berlin

