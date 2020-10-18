It’s not often that Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho looks lost for words, but the manager appeared baffled after Manuel Lanzini’s incredible equalize gave West Ham a 3-3 draw in North London on Sunday.

Spurs led 3-0 for most of the match and looked the part of Premier League title contenders before two goofy goals met Lanzini’s monstrous strike from nearly 30 yards just before the final whistle.

“Football happens,” Mourinho said on NBCSN after the game. “I prefer to give them credit for their belief because to be losing 3-0 and to keep believing and trying they deserve the credit but for us it’s a 3-0 defeat in the second half. So that means we were not as good as the first half and we were punished by that.”

The Portuguese boss saw Harry Kane and Heung-min Son begin the match by building on historic starts to the season, and Spurs led 3-0 in the 17th minute.

That lead stretched into the second half and Spurs looked the only team capable of adding to the score line, though West Ham did look improved out of halftime.

But goals in the 82nd minute and 85th minute led to Lanzini in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

“We had it 4-0 by Harry Kane hitting the post,” said Mourinho. “We had 4-2 with Gareth. We all thought the game was controlled but it wasn’t. One free kick brought them into the game and the third goal is an amazing goal but completely out of the context. I want to analyze the game internally but for you I prefer to praise West Ham.”

This was a stunning finish, one you’d write off in many seasons. But West Ham has now taken seven of nine points and Spurs have become the latest team to blow a big lead in this wild and woolly PL season.

What’s happens next? We’ll follow Jose here and say football happens next.

WHAT A STRIKE! IT'S 3-3. WEST HAM TIE IT. pic.twitter.com/p8302notOq — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 18, 2020

