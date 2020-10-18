Leeds – Wolves: How to watch, start time, team news, prediction, odds

Leeds – Wolves will serve as the finale of matchweek no. 5 in the Premier League when the two sides meet at Elland Road on Monday (Watch live at 3 pm ET, online via Peacock Premium).

An interesting subplot to watch on Monday, and beyond: Leeds will undoubtedly fancy themselves as “the next Wolves” — a side to gain promotion and immediately not only establish themselves as a perennial PL side, but a side that resides in the top-half of the table year after year.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Leeds – Wolves this Monday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Leeds – Wolves (INJURY REPORT)

Leeds: QUESTIONABLE: Kiko Casilla (ankle), Liam Cooper (groin) | OUT: Diego Llorente (groin), Gaetano Berardi (knee), Adam Forshaw (groin)

Wolves: QUESTIONABLE: Fernando Marcal (undisclosed) | OUT: Jonny (knee)

What they’re saying: Leeds – Wolves

Marcelo Bielsa, on Wolves’ stature: “Wolves are a team that is consolidated in the league. They have some new players they are incorporating into their team, but they have a system ingrained within their players, with a powerful competitiveness and this shows with the job they have done in their two seasons.”

Nuno Espirito Santo, on the 2020-21 season: “My assessment of the beginning of the season is that it’s different to what happened before, all over the world. The pandemic has affected everything, disrupting the preparation of the teams — a lack of time. Personally, I think we have to improve, and we need time to do so. Every chance we have to go and train, every chance we have to compete and play, is a chance to make us better. We have to keep evolving and growing as a team, while realizing it has been very demanding on the players.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Leeds (+150) | Wolves (+190) | Draw (+225)

Prediction: Leeds – Wolves

In two defeats this season, Wolves have conceded seven goals; in two wins, they have conceded zero. As Jekyll and Hyde as they’ve been through four games, they’re bound to rediscover their groove of the last two seasons and frustrate opponents to no end. A little bit of patience, and they’ll find their way through Leeds’ high press, at which point we’ll find out what Leeds are made of. Leeds 1-2 Wolves.

