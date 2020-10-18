Leicester City have been dealt a massive blow to their dreams of a top-four finish in the Premier League, as star center back Caglar Soyuncu has been ruled out for up to three months through injury.

Caglar Soyuncu was unavailable for Sunday’s late defeat to Aston Villa after suffering an adductor injury while international duty for Turkey. The 24-year-old underwent medical scans this weekend, which revealed the extent of the injury.

Given the potential timetables for various degrees of adductor injuries, manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed that Soyuncu’s tear is perhaps as bad as it could be — quote from Sky Sports:

“The muscle is right off the bone, so he could be out for three months which is an absolute shame for him and a big miss for us.”

19-year-old Wesley Fofana was signed for $41 million earlier this month, with an eye toward pairing him with an established star in Soyuncu. Fofana made his debut against Villa on Sunday, but Rodgers will almost certainly have to wait until the calendar turns to 2021 before he is able to pick his two most talented central defenders in the same team.

The Foxes were also without Jamie Vardy (calf), Wilfred Ndidi (groin) and Ricardo Pereira (knee) on Sunday, leaving Rodgers short on impact players, and his side’s performance followed suit. Vardy’s return is expected to be measured in days rather than months, while Pereira will likely miss another month and Ndidi could be out as long as Soyuncu after under going surgery himself.

With the 2020-21 Premier League set to be perhaps the most unpredictable in quite some time, a side like Leicester would have every chance of finishing in the top-four should they remain healthy for the duration. Losing Soyuncu and Ndidi for nearly half the season will only serve to increase the degree of difficulty tenfold.

