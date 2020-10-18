A roundup of all of the weekend’s action in Serie A, where Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored both goals for AC Milan in the Milan derby and Hirving Lozano scored two more goals in another lopsided victory for Napoli…

Inter Milan 1-2 AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is 39 years old, yet he continues to score goals like a version of himself 10 years younger. Following Saturday’s clash with Inter Milan, Ibrahimovic is the proud owner of four goals in two league appearances to start the 2020-21 season and a leading reason Milan sit top of the table as the only side with a 12-point, 100-percent record.

On Saturday, Ibrahimovic hit his former club with a brace of goals scored just three minutes apart early in the first half. It was Ibrahimovic who won the penalty for Milan in the 13th minute, and it was Ibrahimovic who opened the scoring — after his attempt from the spot was saved by Samir Handanovic.

Goal no. 2 arrived in short order, and Ibrahimovic owes a massive debt of gratitude to winger Rafael Leao for the impossibly perfect cross he played to the big Swede at the back post.

Romelu Lukaku pulled Inter back to 2-1 with a a tricky first-time finish just before the hour mark, but that’s as close as they would get in suffering their first defeat of the season.

Napoli 4-1 Atalanta

Hirving Lozano bagged his second straight brace on Saturday, scoring goals no. 1 and 2 in Napoli’s convincing demolition of Atalanta.

All four goals were scored during a 20-minute period beginning with the Mexican superstar’s tap-in in the 23rd minute. Four minutes later, Lozano scored a beauty of a goal to make it 2-0. Dries Mertens found Lozano on the right wing, where he cut inside of the last defender and rifled a low-hit laser just inside the far post.

Matteo Politano followed suit with an audacious strike from 22 yards out just four minutes later. Not to be outdone, Victor Osimhen stepped out even farther from goal to make it 4-0. The Nigerian’s strike wasn’t as clean or powerful as the two which preceded it, but it was perfectly placed to beat Marco Sportiello from 25 yards out.

Napoli join Milan as the only two sides yet to drop points this season, though Gennaro Gattuso’s side has played just three games after their trip to Juventus was postponed two weeks ago.

Crotone 1-1 Juventus

Speaking of Juve, the eight-time defending champions finished with 10 men and settled for a draw for the second straight game on Saturday, as they were unable to overcome Federico Chiesa’s red card away to newly promoted Crotone.

Simy put the home side ahead from the penalty spot in the 12th minute, before Alvaro Morata tapped home a brilliant cross from Chiesa in the 21st.

Andrea Pirlo’s side was reduced to 10 men after Chiesa left a foot in a challenge against a defenseless opponent.

Other Serie A scores

Roma 5-2 Benevento

Sampdoria 3-0 Lazio

Bologna 3-4 Sassuolo

Spezia 2-2 Fiorentina

Torino 2-3 Cagliari

Udinese 3-2 Parma

