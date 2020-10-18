Tottenham – West Ham: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

Tottenham – West Ham: Gareth Bale could make his first Tottenham appearance in seven-and-a-half years when Spurs host West Ham at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30 am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com). Sunday marks 2,709 days since Bale last put on a Spurs shirt in a competitive fixture, scoring the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Sunderland. He’s on loan from Real Madrid after a tremendous but tumultuous tenure in La Liga. For what it’s worth: Bale scored three goals in his last two Premier League meetings against West Ham. STREAM TOTTENHAM – WEST HAM LIVE Spurs are unbeaten in three and could’ve taken all nine points from those matches were it not for an odd last-minute penalty concession to Newcastle. West Ham has won two-straight in decisive fashion, bashing Wolves 4-0 and Leicester City 3-0.

Tottenham – West Ham is always a feisty affair, long time London rivals ready to scrap in North London after the international break.

Tottenham – West Ham team news (INJURY REPORT)

Jose Mourinho wouldn’t tip his hand on the availability of Gareth Bale, who could make his first appearance for Spurs and starts on the bench. Tottenham does not have Giovani Lo Celso after the Argentine picked up a knock on international duty, while Carlos Vinicius gets a spot on the bench.

West Ham’s mostly healthy, too. Ryan Fredericks misses out but Arthur Masuaku is good to start and Issa Diop gets a place on the bench,.

Our team to take on Spurs…#TOTWHU pic.twitter.com/U8OLSlClye — West Ham United (@WestHam) October 18, 2020

What they’re saying ahead of Tottenham – West Ham

Jose Mourinho on Spurs’ finally getting a rest: “In that period we were complaining about too many matches and last week we were complaining about no matches, so we are always complaining. But, jokes apart, we coped well with this busy period because the squad is very good and the boys have been fantastic. It is strange during the international period because you want to work and you cannot work, you’re waiting for players, but we have a big match on Sunday against a team that is playing well so we forget what we’ve done well in the past couple of weeks and a new period starts on Sunday.”

West Ham’s David Moyes on the winning run: “I hope to build on it. I want to get it better. It’s not easy to do it. I only came in in January. We’ve had a bit of this window which has been a bit strange, this transfer window, and everybody knows we’ve not had bundles of cash to spend, so we’re having to try and take it step-by-step. I’m going to keep repeating myself here: we’re not going to promise everybody the world, but we’re going to try and deliver much more than we’ve done.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Tottenham are significant favorites here, with -170 odds to beat its London rivals. West Ham is +440 to win, with a draw at +320.

Tottenham – West Ham prediction

Anything is possible out of an international break and the Irons have looked the part in three of four league outings but Tottenham is a cut above since adding Sergio Reguilon and you know the North Londoners are competing hard for places with Bale joining the selection debate. Tottenham sends Moyes’ boys back to earth with a 3-1 win.

How to watch Tottenham – West Ham stream and start time Kickoff: 11:30 am ET Sunday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

