“Virgil van Dijk injury” is not the headline any Liverpool fan would want to see.

UPDATE (10/18): Liverpool confirmed that Virgil van Dijk will undergo knee surgery after damaging his ligaments and have not set a date for him to return. Reports had earlier stated that he had seen a specialist to assess his options.

UPDATE (10/17): A report from beIN Sports are stating that Virgil van Dijk has ruptured his ACL and will be out for up to eight months, which would be a shattering blow for Liverpool.

Van Dijk was clattered knee-high by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. From a corner the ball found Virgil van Dijk at the back post as Jordan Pickford lunged towards him and caught him around his knee.

The foul occurred in the box, but no penalty kick was given as the Dutchman was offside before the contact arrived. VAR was used to check if Van Dijk was off, and he was.

No punishment was dished out to Pickford despite his horrendous tackle, as Jurgen Klopp was raging on the sidelines after seeing his defensive leader cut down mercilessly and Liverpool later complained to the Premier League about VAR not sending off Pickford.

After the game Klopp told the BBC, “It doesn’t look good but we have to wait.” He then gave a more detailed update to the club website.

“I don’t know [how serious it is], I don’t know, but it is not good,” Klopp said. “Virgil played for us I don’t know how many games in a row. He plays with pain, he plays with pretty much everything, but he couldn’t play on. That’s not good.”

Check out the incident by clicking on the video below.

Should Pickford have been sent off?

Pickford has had his struggles this season and he was extremely lucky that the offside flag went up to save himself from giving away a penalty kick and being given a red card.

Van Dijk came off injured as he hobble around the pitch at Goodison Park, as he was replaced by Joe Gomez in a big blow for Liverpool.

How big of a blow is this Van Dijk injury for Liverpool?

This is huge. Virgil van Dijk is the most important player Liverpool have and was on track to be named the best player on the planet. He is so important to the Reds and holds their defensive unit, and entire team together. This is like Barcelona losing Messi. PSG losing Mbappe. That said, losing Van Dijk is probably more damaging.

Liverpool fans everywhere will be devastated by this Virgil van Dijk injury news as this long-term injury is a big blow to their Premier League and UEFA Champions League title hopes. Especially with Alisson also being injured in recent weeks.

Losing Virgil van Dijk long-term is the worst thing that could have happened to Liverpool. Simple.

