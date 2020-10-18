WATCH: Kane’s marvelous goal headlines three-goal Spurs half

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Someone gave Harry Kane the cheat code to West Ham United.

Kane is continuing his incredible season with one of his best goals in some time, coming in the middle of Tottenham Hotspur’s rampant start against West Ham on Sunday.

Kane’s two-goal, one-assist half has him on pace to break the Premier League single-season record for both goals and assists. We’re kidding because it’s only five four-and-a-half games old, but wow.

Kane and Heung-min Son assisted each other on goals in the first seven minutes against West Ham United on Sunday, with Kane one-upping his teammate’s fine first-minute finish and then scoring again off a Sergio Reguilon cross in the 17th minute.

We shouldn’t sleep on Kane’s great pass to set up Son’s goal, the South Korean’s seventh marker of the young Premier League season.

But the goal was arguably the third-best of the bunch. It’s possibly better than Kane’s header off Reguilon’s cross due to the ignorant nature of Aaron Cresswell’s marking.

Kane’s first goal was absolutely marvelous and easily the best of the bunch, the England striker taking a short pass from Son and nutmegging England teammate Declan Rice before letting fly with a venomous right-footed strike (which also went through the legs of Angelo Ogbonna).

His first is atop the page. Here’s his second:

