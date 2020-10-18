Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tobin Heath and Christen Press are on the board.

Manchester United’s USWNT stars scored their first Women’s Super League goals in Sunday’s doubling up of West Ham United.

Heath belted a first-half shot into the upper reaches of the goal in the first half before Press restored a two-goal cushion for the Red Devils late.

TOBIN HEATH, WHAT A HIT 💥 Tobin Heath's FIRST goal for @ManUtdWomen! Watch live here: https://t.co/5gD9M8JxFB pic.twitter.com/7w6pCLdCIc — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 18, 2020

Heath had already produced an assist during her time with the Red Devils, who went top for a moment after the 4-2 win at struggling West Ham United.

Press came off the bench for United and finished the score line,

Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle both started for Man City’s 9 am ET kickoff at Reading.

Alex Morgan still awaits her Tottenham debut, which did not come at 9:30 am ET in a North London Derby at Arsenal (Watch live online on NBCSports.com).

Another from a @USWNT team member? Another indeed! Christen Press gets on the @ManUtdWomen score sheet to make it 4-2! Watch live: https://t.co/5gD9M8JxFB pic.twitter.com/WPnqzgv7hy — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 18, 2020

