A roundup of all of Sunday’s action in the WSL, where Arsenal thrashed Tottenham in the north London derby to remain perfect on the season, and Tobin Heath and Christen Press scored their first goals for Manchester United…

Arsenal 6-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal continued their ongoing destruction of the WSL with another hugely lopsided result on Sunday, claiming north London as their own by beating Tottenham 6-1.

Katie McCabe, Vivianne Miedema and Caitlin Foord put the Gunners 3-0 ahead inside 15 minutes, and that was that. Miedema added two more goals before halftime to complete her hat trick, plus another from Foord in the 64th to complete the scoring for Arsenal.

The 6-1 scoreline bring Arsenal’s five-game total to 29 goals scored, to just four conceded. With 15 points from their first five games, it’s looking more and more like their title to lose.

U.S. women’s national team superstar Alex Morgan, who is on loan to Spurs for the 2020-21 season, was again unavailable to make her debut.

West Ham United 2-4 Manchester United

Tobin Heath and Christen Press each scored their first goal for Man United on Sunday and helped the Red Devils claim three more points and remain within striking distance, two points back, of leaders Arsenal.

Man United went ahead through Alessia Russo in the 20th minute, followed by a tight-angle strike from Heath just three minutes later. West Ham pulled a goal back in the 39th, but Russo struck again to restore the two-goal lead in the 42nd.

Rachel Daly brought the Hammers back to 3-2 with a chance to steal a point in the 83rd, but Press sealed the game with an equally tight-angled finish from a free kick in the 87th.

Everton 2-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Everton dropped points, quite unexpectedly, for the first time this season as they coughed up a late lead against Brighton.

The Toffees remain second in the Women’s Super League table, now level on points with Man United after saying goodbye to their own 100-percent record.

Other WSL scores

Reading 1-1 Manchester City

Bristol City 0-4 Birmingham City

