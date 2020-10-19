U.S. men’s national team winger Jonathan Amon returned after 13 months out due to a series of injuries and curled home a late, winning goal for Danish Superliga side Nordsjaelland on Monday
The 21-year-old made his first appearance of the season after undergoing meniscus surgery that ended his season earlier this year. Amon made his impact felt as a second-half substitute and scored the goal to beat Randers in dramatic fashion.
vintage curler from Jonathan Amon on his league return, to put his side up 1-0 in the 85th minute pic.twitter.com/Pykj9Md4sR
— scuffed soccer (@scuffedpod) October 19, 2020
Jonathan Amon made his USMNT debut in a friendly against Peru back in 2018, a year to the day after making his professional debut with Nordsjaelland. The South Carolina-born winger scored six goals in 27 appearances (all competitions) last season.