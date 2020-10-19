West Brom – Burnley will see perhaps the Premier League’s two most desperate-for-a-win managers — Slaven Bilic and Sean Dyche, respectively — face off in an early-season relegation six-pointer at The Hawthorns on Monday (Watch live at 12:30 pm ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Between the two of them, West Brom and Burnley have one point from seven total games played.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Baggies vs. Clarets this Monday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: West Brom – Burnley (INJURY REPORT)

📋 Slaven Bilić makes six changes for today’s clash with @BurnleyOfficial. #WBABUR | #WBA — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) October 19, 2020

West Brom: QUESTIONABLE: Callum Robinson (quarantine) | OUT: Hal Robson-Kanu (elbow)

Burnley: QUESTIONABLE: Jay Rodriguez (foot), Matthew Lowton (undisclosed), Kevin Long (eye), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (groin), Bailey Peacock-Farrell (hip) | OUT: Ben Mee (thigh), Jack Cork (ankle)

What they’re saying

Slaven Bilic, on facing Burnley: “It’s a big game for us. It’s a chance to get that first win and every game is a big challenge for us. We have gone up a level and we want to stay at that level for as long as possible. Every game we have to be more determined and more motivated than our opponent. That should be our advantage and the game against Burnley is a good opportunity for us knowing that we will have to match them in the things they are really good at. Directness, second balls and competitiveness.”

Sean Dyche, on James Tarkowski transfer rumors: “I didn’t feel he wasn’t fully focused. It’s tough for players — they have a lot of noise around them, even more so than ever, certainly way more than in my day. They’ve got media streams, social media, rumors, conjecture all going on all the time. So it’s more difficult for players now, I believe. But Tarky is a top pro. … People forget he had to wait a while to get into the team and he was out there every day doing it, and he’s still doing it now.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

West Brom (+145) | Burnley (+195) | Draw (+225)

Prediction

The first scoreless draw of the 2020-21 season. It has to happen sometime, and what better teams to make it happen? West Brom 0-0 Burnley.

How to watch West Brom – Burnley stream and start time

Kickoff: 12:30 pm ET Monday

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

