Chelsea – Sevilla was scrappy and a bit dull, and maybe Frank Lampard is fine with that after his Blues secured a clean sheet and point against the Europa League champions at Stamford Bridge.

There were 11 total shots, with Chelsea putting four on target to Sevilla’s two, though La Liga’s visitors had a bit more of the ball.

Christian Pulisic took a hard tackle from Joan Jordan late in the game and joined Timo Werner in leaving the match in stoppage time as Chelsea bid to keep its point.

Chelsea meets Manchester United in Premier League play this weekend before visiting Krasnodar on Wednesday. Sevilla hosts Eibar in La Liga before Stade Rennais visits in the UCL.

Three things we learned from Chelsea – Sevilla

1. Pulisic Watch: A quiet enough first half saw the American draw a late yellow card. He made a nice turn late in the match but was left rolling in the midfield grass by the studs of Jordan in a move that had Chelsea and USMNT fans cringing.

Mason Mount struggled on Pulisic’s preferred left wing as the American began the game as the right wing in Lampard’s 4-2-3-1. He had a key pass, converted three-of-four dribbles, and registered two interceptions and two tackles in the draw.

2. Lampard makes pers0nal hist0ry: Frank Lampard presided over his first 0-0 as Chelsea manager, which is wild considering he’s been running the show or well over a year.

3. Sevilla happy, too: Julen Lopetegui has already earned his UEL plaudits and will be pleased to claim a point from what is on paper the most difficult fixture of Sevilla’s group stage.

Man of the Match

Ivan Rakitic impressed and Edouard Mendy showed control of the Chelsea box, but Sevilla keeper Yassine Bounou a.k.a. Bono continues to impress against PL opposition. The man who helped Sevilla kick Manchester United out of the Europa League finished Tuesday with four saves and 9-of-14 completion on long passes.

Chelsea – Sevilla recap

Edouard Mendy made a nice save on an 18th-minute Sevilla free kick, as Nemanja Gudelj rose high to nod on goal.

Sevilla was the better side in the first half, Suso nodding an Acuna cross wide just before the break.

A Ben Chilwell corner was headed to Sevilla keeper Bono by Kurt Zouma after halftime.

Joan Jordan came close to providing the sublime as the match dragged on without a goal.

N’Golo Kante made a terrific play to set up Hakim Ziyech for a big late cross, but it was overcooked and could not find Pulisic.

