Petr Cech named to Chelsea’s Premier League squad

Petr Cech in the Chelsea squad? Yes, it’s true; Chelsea’s technical director and legendary goalkeeper has been added to the club’s Premier League squad list for the 2020-21 season.

It’s news that reads a lot more dramatic than it could given Chelsea’s goalkeeper struggles, as Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero, and Edouard Mendy are all also in the PL squad.

Chelsea calls the 38-year-old non-contract player “emergency goalkeeper cover,” crediting the move as “a precautionary step due to the unprecedented conditions currently caused by the Covid-19 crisis.”

The Blues have five goalkeepers out on loan including Jamal Blackman (Rotherham), Jamie Cumming (Stevenage), Nathan Baxter (Accrington Stanley), Teddy Sharman-Lowe (Burton Albion) and American teenager Ethan Wady (Dartford).

If Cech makes one more PL appearance, he’ll move into a tie for 25th all-time with Kevin Davies. Cech has played 443 times in the Premier League between Chelsea (333) and Arsenal (110).

The 124-times capped Czech international has won four Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, and a Champions League.

This could really affect his standing with minor league hockey team Guildford Phoenix (We kid).

Chelsea’s 25-man Premier League squad

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Antonio Rudiger

Marcos Alonso

Andreas Christensen

Jorginho

Thiago Silva

N’Golo Kante

Tammy Abraham

Christian Pulisic

Timo Werner

Willy Caballero

Fikayo Tomori

Kurt Zouma

Edouard Mendy

Mateo Kovacic

Olivier Giroud

Mason Mount

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Ben Chilwell

Hakim Ziyech

Billy Gilmour

Reece James

Cesar Azpilicueta

Kai Havertz

Emerson Palmieri

Petr Cech

