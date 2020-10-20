Premier League player Power Rankings are here!

Our fifth player Power Rankings of the 2020-21 season have arrived, as all 20 teams are off scrambling for positions early on after another wild matchweek in Premier League.

Simply put: once again it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League.

Stars from Tottenham, Aston Villa and Everton dominate our fifth player Power Rankings and there are plenty of new signings who have impressed early in the season and are making their mark. Simply put: there are a few stars signings consistently but there is plenty of movement up and down the rankings.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t going to be in this list!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the player Power Rankings.

1. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Even

2. Timo Werner (Chelsea) – Even

3. Bruno Fernandes (Man United) – New entry

4. Ross Barkley (Aston Villa) – New entry

5. James Rodriguez (Everton) – Down 2

6. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) – Down 4

7. Heung-min Son (Tottenham) – Up 1

8. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) – Down 1

9. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham) – Even

10. Michail Antonio (West Ham) – Down 5

11. John McGinn (Aston Villa) – Even

12. Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) – Even

13. Danny Ings (Southampton) – Up 4

14. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Even

15. Declan Rice (West Ham) – New entry

16. Ederson (Man City) – New entry

17. Michael Keane (Everton) – New entry

18. Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham) – New entry

19. Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool) – New entry

20. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – New entry

