Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PSG – Manchester United: Fittingly for your spooky season pleasure, Marcus Rashford continues to haunt Paris Saint-Germain.

The 22-year-old’s outstanding late goal gave Manchester United a 2-1 win over PSG at the Parc des Princes in a performance that got much better as the game wore on.

United needed big saves from David De Gea throughout and tossed away an early lead to win it in the 87th minute.

Substitute midfielder Paul Pogba assisted Rashford’s winner, while Bruno Fernandes converted an Anthony Martial-won penalty for United’s goals. The Red Devils give manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a boost with a tough away three points to start the group stage.

A Martial own goal was PSG’s only route past De Gea.

Three things we learned PSG – Manchester United

1. Dave (really) saves: Over the years we’ve seen dozens of hot goalkeepers frustrate superior Manchester United, so there’s no shortage of turnabout as fair play in David De Gea’s outstanding first half against PSG.

De Gea made five saves as United continued its recent run of good results against PSG, and particularly frustrated Kylian Mbappe. The Spaniard was at his very best on Tuesday.

2. Rashford big in Paris: How about this fella’s proclivity for late wonders in Paris? Rashford’s late wonderful goal was a no-doubter to deft an otherwise strong Keylor Navas and lift a weight off the shoulders of Solskjaer ahead of a weekend tilt with Chelsea. What a fine young man.

MARCUS RASHFORD! HE LOVES PARIS DOESN'T HE?! He makes it 2-1 for @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/JcCv95HdpM — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) October 20, 2020

3. Karmic retribution? PSG fans will sure think that about Anthony Martial’s own goal off a second-half corner, as the Frenchman earlier took advantage of slight contact on his quick turn just inside the box to hit the deck and win the penalty that opened the scoring for United.

Man of the Match

Diallo over De Gea, just. The ex-BVB man finished with five tackles, three interceptions, two blocked shots, and 10-of-11 duels won (SofaScore).

PSG – Manchester United recap

David De Gea made two early and outstanding saves for United, flying to deprive a left-footed curler from Angel Di Maria before shutting the door on Kylian Mbappe at close range off a short corner.

Keylor Navas had heroic ideas himself, denying Bruno Fernandes from the spot after Anthony Martial won a penalty just inside the box.

But the referee said Navas left his line too early and Fernandes’ slow run-up was good enough in the same direction.

[ MORE: Liverpool pursue center back ]

Mbappe had a penalty shout waved away and Neymar soon drew a yellow card from Scott McTominay, but United threatened again when Bruno Fernandes forced a fine save out of Navas in the 39th.

Mbappe undressed McTominay and Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the left edge before being saved in equally impressive fashion by De Gea.

It took a United player to beat De Gea, as a PSG corner kick was turned into the Red Devils’ goal by Martial.

Super sub Paul Pogba wanted a penalty in the final quarter-hour as United asserted itself a bit more at the Parc des Princes.

Navas had to make another fine save in the 80th minute, but De Gea upped the ante with a terrific stop on Neymar moments later.

That’s when Rashford took a pass from a swerving Pogba and drove toward the 18 to piledrive a low shot across goal and past an otherwise superb Navas, who made four saves in the loss.

Follow @NicholasMendola