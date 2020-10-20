WATCH: Haaland hammers home off assist from USMNT teen Reyna

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Giovanni Reyna to Erling Haaland is a combination admired from Dortmund to, well, the rest of the world (including Madrid).

The duo delivered a lifeline to Borussia Dortmund in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League group stage opening-loss at Lazio, as Reyna came off the bench to assist an emphatic Haaland finish.

It’s Reyna’s second Champions League assist, both going to Haaland. He set up the Norwegian in the UCL Round of 16 in February.

It was a rare moment of delight for Dortmund, who fell behind 2-0 en route to a 3-1 defeat in Rome.

Reyna, still 17 until Nov. 13, entered for English teenager Jude Bellingham at halftime.

He picked up a yellow card in the loss, as Dortmund had 50 percent of the ball and an even share of attempts but did not finish its chances like the Italians.

Ciro Immobile had a goal and an assist to Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro for Lazio, who also found the scoreboard through an own goal.

The assist. The finish 🤩 Gio Reyna finds Erling Haaland to put the @BlackYellow back in it! pic.twitter.com/I19oV1Kh7W — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) October 20, 2020

