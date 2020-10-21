The UEFA Champions League group stage action will take center stage for the 2020-21 season and I’m going to reveal my predictions for the upcoming games as well as the latest odds for Europe’s top continental tournament.
[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]
With Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea representing the Premier League in the UEFA Champions League, they are among the favorites to win it all but reigning champions Bayern Munich, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are all favored heavily with the bookies to be crowned champions of Europe.
In the next few weeks and months the Champions League will take place in midweek as countries in Europe which are allowing fans in stadiums will now be able to do so during UEFA competitions.
That means that we can expect to see incredible scenes of celebration among the small numbers of fans who are allowed in to stadiums across many European countries.
Below is a look at my predictions, the odds for the games in Week 1, plus outright winners, and how to watch and follow all of the fixtures in the USA.
PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.
How to watch, stream Champions League
Dates: October 20 – December 9 (Group stage)
Location: Home stadiums across Europe
How to watch: CBS Sports
Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com
Champions League schedule
Group A – October 21
RB Salzburg v. Lokomotiv Moscow
Bayern Munich v. Atletico Madrid
Group B – October 21
Real Madrid v. Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter Milan v. Borussia Monchengladbach
Group C – October 21
Manchester City v. FC Porto
Olympiakos v. Marseille
Group D – October 21
Ajax v. Liverpool
Midtjylland v. Atalanta
Group E – October 20
Chelsea v. Sevilla
Rennes v. Krasnodar
Group F – October 20
Zenit v. Club Brugge
Lazio v. Borussia Dortmund
Group G – October 20
Dynamo Kiev v. Juventus
Barcelona v. Ferencvaros
Group H – October 20
Paris Saint-Germain v. Manchester United
RB Leipzig v. Istanbul Basaksehir
JPW’s Champions League predictions
Group A – October 21
RB Salzburg 3-1 Lokomotiv Moscow
Bayern Munich 2-1 Atletico Madrid
Group B – October 21
Real Madrid 3-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter Milan 2-1 Borussia Monchengladbach
Group C – October 21
Manchester City 2-0 FC Porto
Olympiakos 1-1 Marseille
Group D – October 21
Ajax 1-3 Liverpool
Midtjylland 2-4 Atalanta
Group E – October 20
Chelsea 1-2 Sevilla
Rennes 2-0 Krasnodar
Group F – October 20
Zenit 2-0 Club Brugge
Lazio 2-3 Borussia Dortmund
Group G – October 20
Dynamo Kiev 1-2 Juventus
Barcelona 4-0 Ferencvaros
Group H – October 20
Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Manchester United
RB Leipzig 2-1 Istanbul Basaksehir
Champions League betting odds – Provided by our partner PointsBet
Group stage, Week 1 (October 20-21)
Group A – October 21
(-175) RB Salzburg v. Lokomotiv Moscow (+450). Tie: +325
(-185) Bayern Munich v. Atletico Madrid (+480). Tie: +325
Group B – October 21
(-425) Real Madrid v. Shakhtar Donetsk (+1100). Tie: +525
(-150) Inter Milan v. Borussia Monchengladbach (+420). Tie: 280
Group C – October 21
(-375) Manchester City v. FC Porto (+900). Tie: +500
(+140) Olympiakos v. Marseille (+205). Tie: +220
Group D – October 21
(+425) Ajax v. Liverpool (-165). Tie: +320
(+480) Midtjylland v. Atalanta (-195). Tie: +360
Group E – October 20
(+100) Chelsea v. Sevilla (+270). Tie: +250
(-125) Rennes v. Krasnodar (+340). Tie: +270
Group F – October 20
(-125) Zenit v. Club Brugge (+360). Tie: +260
(+200) Lazio v. Borussia Dortmund (+125). Tie: +260
Group G – October 20
(+380) Dynamo Kiev v. Juventus (-125). Tie: +240
(-1500) Barcelona v. Ferencvaros (+3000). Tie: +1100
Group H – October 20
(-185) Paris Saint-Germain v. Manchester United (+460). Tie: +340
(-300) RB Leipzig v. Istanbul Basaksehir (+725). Tie: +440
Outright winner
Bayern Munich (+400)
Manchester City (+400)
Liverpool (+550)
Paris Saint-Germain (+1000)
Real Madrid (+1200)
Juventus (+1400)
Barcelona (+1400)
Chelsea (+2000)
Atletico Madrid (+2000)
Manchester United (+2500)
Borussia Dortmund (+2500)
Inter Milan (+2500)