The UEFA Champions League group stage action will take center stage for the 2020-21 season and I’m going to reveal my predictions for the upcoming games as well as the latest odds for Europe’s top continental tournament.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

With Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea representing the Premier League in the UEFA Champions League, they are among the favorites to win it all but reigning champions Bayern Munich, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are all favored heavily with the bookies to be crowned champions of Europe.

In the next few weeks and months the Champions League will take place in midweek as countries in Europe which are allowing fans in stadiums will now be able to do so during UEFA competitions.

That means that we can expect to see incredible scenes of celebration among the small numbers of fans who are allowed in to stadiums across many European countries.

Below is a look at my predictions, the odds for the games in Week 1, plus outright winners, and how to watch and follow all of the fixtures in the USA.

How to watch, stream Champions League

Dates: October 20 – December 9 (Group stage)

Location: Home stadiums across Europe

How to watch: CBS Sports

Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com

Champions League schedule

Group A – October 21

RB Salzburg v. Lokomotiv Moscow

Bayern Munich v. Atletico Madrid

Group B – October 21

Real Madrid v. Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan v. Borussia Monchengladbach

Group C – October 21

Manchester City v. FC Porto

Olympiakos v. Marseille

Group D – October 21

Ajax v. Liverpool

Midtjylland v. Atalanta

Group E – October 20

Chelsea v. Sevilla

Rennes v. Krasnodar

Group F – October 20

Zenit v. Club Brugge

Lazio v. Borussia Dortmund

Group G – October 20

Dynamo Kiev v. Juventus

Barcelona v. Ferencvaros

Group H – October 20



Paris Saint-Germain v. Manchester United

RB Leipzig v. Istanbul Basaksehir

JPW’s Champions League predictions

Group A – October 21

RB Salzburg 3-1 Lokomotiv Moscow

Bayern Munich 2-1 Atletico Madrid

Group B – October 21

Real Madrid 3-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan 2-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Group C – October 21

Manchester City 2-0 FC Porto

Olympiakos 1-1 Marseille

Group D – October 21

Ajax 1-3 Liverpool

Midtjylland 2-4 Atalanta

Group E – October 20

Chelsea 1-2 Sevilla

Rennes 2-0 Krasnodar

Group F – October 20

Zenit 2-0 Club Brugge

Lazio 2-3 Borussia Dortmund

Group G – October 20

Dynamo Kiev 1-2 Juventus

Barcelona 4-0 Ferencvaros

Group H – October 20



Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Manchester United

RB Leipzig 2-1 Istanbul Basaksehir

Champions League betting odds – Provided by our partner PointsBet

Group stage, Week 1 (October 20-21)

Group A – October 21

(-175) RB Salzburg v. Lokomotiv Moscow (+450). Tie: +325

(-185) Bayern Munich v. Atletico Madrid (+480). Tie: +325

Group B – October 21

(-425) Real Madrid v. Shakhtar Donetsk (+1100). Tie: +525

(-150) Inter Milan v. Borussia Monchengladbach (+420). Tie: 280

Group C – October 21

(-375) Manchester City v. FC Porto (+900). Tie: +500

(+140) Olympiakos v. Marseille (+205). Tie: +220

Group D – October 21

(+425) Ajax v. Liverpool (-165). Tie: +320

(+480) Midtjylland v. Atalanta (-195). Tie: +360

Group E – October 20

(+100) Chelsea v. Sevilla (+270). Tie: +250

(-125) Rennes v. Krasnodar (+340). Tie: +270

Group F – October 20

(-125) Zenit v. Club Brugge (+360). Tie: +260

(+200) Lazio v. Borussia Dortmund (+125). Tie: +260

Group G – October 20

(+380) Dynamo Kiev v. Juventus (-125). Tie: +240

(-1500) Barcelona v. Ferencvaros (+3000). Tie: +1100

Group H – October 20



(-185) Paris Saint-Germain v. Manchester United (+460). Tie: +340

(-300) RB Leipzig v. Istanbul Basaksehir (+725). Tie: +440

Outright winner

Bayern Munich (+400)

Manchester City (+400)

Liverpool (+550)

Paris Saint-Germain (+1000)

Real Madrid (+1200)

Juventus (+1400)

Barcelona (+1400)

Chelsea (+2000)

Atletico Madrid (+2000)

Manchester United (+2500)

Borussia Dortmund (+2500)

Inter Milan (+2500)

