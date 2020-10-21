Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jose Mourinho loves numbers and we love Jose Mourinho*.

*Some of the time, at least.

Tottenham Hotspur’s manager took to Instagram on Wednesday to let the world know he hasn’t forgotten his side’s blown 3-goal lead in a draw against West Ham United at the weekend.

Pictured looking down at three Europa League balls, ‘Mou’ offered this caption: “3 balls… The 3 goals we conceded against West Ham? The 3 amazing goals we scored against them? Or the 2 Europa leagues I have in the pocket and the 3rd one I am ready to fight for?”

He’d also like the world to know that he hasn’t forgotten that they looked impeccable in building that 3-goal lead.

Finally, Mourinho wants to refresh your memory regarding the Europa League, which begins its group stage on Thursday.

He won that bad boy with Porto and Manchester United, and he’s looking to do it with Spurs, too.

Lest we forget that the number three also hearkens back to some memorable Mourinho moments and factoids.

There’s the “Respect, respect, respect” rant after Manchester United lost 3-0 to, coincidentally, Spurs and Mourinho counted his three PL titles compared to the rest of the league’s managers.

There’s Mourinho’s “third-season” syndrome, as the Portuguese manager has never gone more than three seasons with one club.

Like the sign behind him says, “Style.”

Spurs are in a group with Ludogorets Razgrad, Royal Antwerp, and LASK Linz, and they’ll host the Austrian side at 3 pm ET on Thursday.

