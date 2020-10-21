Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Real Madrid – Shakhtar Donetsk was one of the craziest UEFA Champions League group stage games we’ve seen.

Shakhtar, missing 10 players through injury and multiple positive COVID-19 tests, were understrength but led 3-0 at half time at Real Madrid, and then the Ukrainian champions hung on for a famous victory against the La Liga champs and 13-time European champions.

Real struck twice early in the second half, then thought they had equalized in the 91st minute through Federico Valverde but his goal was ruled out after the referee spotted Vinicius Jr. was stood in front of the goalkeeper in an offside position.

With Barcelona coming up in El Clasico this weekend, and after losing to Cadiz in La Liga last weekend, the pressure is piling on Zinedine Zidane early in the season.

In truth, three goals in 12 first half minutes ripped Real to shreds and they never fully recovered as Real Madrid – Shakhtar Donetsk truly delivered.

Tete opened the scoring with a calm finish, then his crossed was poked into his own net by Raphael Varane and then the Brazilian attacker cleverly flicked the ball to Manor Solomon to slot home.

Shakhtar were in dreamland.

Zidane and Real Madrid were left stunned.

Karim Benzema was thrown on at half time for Rodrygo as Zidane tried to rally his troops.

The substitution made a difference, as Real were sparked into life.

Luka Modric smashed home a stunning strike from over 25 yards out as Real made it 3-1 with just under 40 minutes to go.

Real were still shaky at the back as Shakhtar had chances but less than five minutes later it was 3-2.

With his first touch of the game Vinicius Jr. stole the ball and strode towards goal and slotted home to make it 3-2.

Shakhtar steadied the ship after the early second half wobble, as Ferland Mendy popped up at the back post but headed wide.

It looked like Shakhtar wrapped up the win but Tete was offside as Carlos eventually clipped home, but the offside flag ruled out a fourth Shakhtar goal.

In stoppage time Real thought they had equalized but Federico Valverde’s 91st minute equalizer correctly ruled out for offside as Shakhtar stunned the record champions of Europe.

