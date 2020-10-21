WATCH: Gundogan’s arrow free kick puts Man City on top

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Man City found something special from a free kick even with Kevin De Bruyne on the sidelines.

Ilkay Gundogan whipped a vicious curler of a set piece over the wall and inside the near post as City took a 2-1 lead against Porto after going behind in the first half.

Gundogan had been robbed moments earlier by Agustin Marchesin, but left little doubt with his free kick.

It’s one of those efforts that is oh-so-difficult to stop, barely clearing the wall and forcing the keeper to hope against hope he finds the ball.

The goal is Gundogan’s ninth in his Champions League career, seven of those coming with City.

"That was delicious…" You can say that again, wow İlkay Gündoğan 👊 pic.twitter.com/q6w310TFvV — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) October 21, 2020

