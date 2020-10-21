West Ham – Man City: How to watch, start time, prediction, odds

West Ham – Man City: West Ham looks to take points against another title contender when it welcomes Manchester City to the London Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30am ET online via Peacock Premium).

The Hammers came back from 3-0 down to draw Tottenham 3-3 on Manuel Lanzini’s amazing goal at the death this weekend. West Ham beat Leicester City and Wolves before that, taking Arsenal to the limit in a loss prior to that.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Man City won’t be intimidated much, having beaten Arsenal and Porto within four days. Pep Guardiola’s men lost Fernandinho in the latter win but will look to keep moving back up the Premier League table.

Both teams sit on seven points, though West Ham have played five matches to Man City’s four ahead of West Ham – Man City in London.

STREAM WEST HAM – MAN CITY LIVE

Team news for West Ham – Man City (INJURY REPORT)

The questions for West Ham are minor but to notable players, as David Moyes waits on knocks to Michail Antonio and Sebastien Haller.

Man City has lost Fernandinho for four-to-six weeks and is still waiting on Kevin De Bruyne, Aymeric Laporte, and Benjamin Mendy, but Oleksandr Zinchenko was on the bench against Porto and both Sergio Aguero and Ilkay Gundogan started the game. Nathan Ake may be a game-time decision.

What they’re saying before West Ham – Man City

Aaron Cresswell on building on Sunday’s comeback at Spurs: “To come back from 3-0 down and get the draw in the manner we did was fantastic. The game was all theirs for the first 15 minutes, but you hang in with it and I thought we did very well. We never gave up and got our rewards at the end. We’re all together and really tight-knit and that’s what you need as a team if you want to progress. It’s still early doors only five games in, but that’s what we’ve got to do throughout the season. It was just a shame there were no fans in on Sunday night, because what a way it was to end the game.”

Man City’s Pep Guardiola on the Ferran Torres-Phil Foden link-up v Porto: “It was an incredible combination from Phil and Ferran. Ferran has an incredible sense of goal. The most satisfying thing was the way they came in. Always the people who come from the bench are so important. We did a perfect performance. It was an incredible performance from us against a really tough team. It is nice to win games suffering against a really good team. I am so pleased with the last two games. Short recovery and then we go to London.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

West Ham is playing well and did not play at midweek but is still a heavy underdog at +650 to win and +420 to draw. Man City pays -275 for an away win.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction for West Ham – Man City

The Irons are scrappers and deeper than they’ve been in years. They’ll try to jump on City early but Guardiola’s men are trending in a positive direction and should be able to find the difference. 2-0 City.

How to watch West Ham – Man City stream and start time

Kickoff: 7:30am ET Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Follow @NicholasMendola