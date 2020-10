Americans Abroad weekend preview

It’s getting to be a bit dizzying to keep track of the Americans or USMNT-eligible players taking the field in the top leagues of Europe.

[ MORE: Updated Premier League injuries ]

Many will have their eyes on Christian Pulisic at Chelsea as he tangles with Manchester United at Old Trafford, while Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund mix it up with rivals Schalke in a Revierderby.

But there’s an American on the field against an American manager in Austria, where Austria Vienna’s Erik Palmer-Brown will hope Jesse Marsch’s Red Bull Salzburg is a bit worn out from a Champions League draw with Lokomotiv Moscow.

Here’s a handy list of most of the top talents expected to play or be in contention to play this weekend in England, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Turkey, and the Netherlands (plus a few other nations).

England

Premier League

Christian Pulisic, Chelsea — 12:30pm ET Sat. at Man Utd STREAM LIVE

Antonee Robinson, Fulham — 10am ET Sat. v Palace STREAM LIVE

Tim Ream, Fulham — 10am ET Sat. v Palace STREAM LIVE

Zack Steffen, Man City — 7:30am ET Sat. at West Ham STREAM LIVE

DeAndre Yedlin, Newcastle — 12:30pm ET Sun at Wolves STREAM LIVE

Championship

Geoff Cameron, QPR — Saturday v Birmingham City

Charlie Kelman, QPR — Saturday v Birmingham City

Duane Holmes, Derby County — Friday at Nottingham Forest

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Bournemouth (on loan from Spurs) — Sat at Watford

League One

Lynden Gooch, Sunderland — Saturday v Portsmouth

Indiana Vassilev, Burton Albion (on loan from Aston Villa) — Saturday v Wimbledon