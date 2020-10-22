Arsenal – Leicester City: How to watch, start time, prediction, odds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arsenal – Leicester City: Two teams with mirror Premier League records are coming off Europa League wins when Arsenal and Leicester City meet at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 3:15 pm ET online via Peacock Premium).

Arsenal has beaten West Ham, Fulham, and Sheffield United while losing to Man City and Liverpool, while Leicester beat Man City, West Brom, and Burnley but is coming off consecutive league losses to West Ham and Aston Villa.

Leicester took four of six points from Arsenal last season but the Gunners booted the Foxes from the League Cup last month.

Team news for Arsenal – Leicester City (INJURY REPORT)

The Gunners are waiting on the status of two key pieces who missed Thursday’s win at Rapid Vienna, hoping that Dani Ceballos and Willian can challenge Leicester’s back line.

Brendan Rodgers is hoping that Jamie Vardy will be ready for the match, but Wilfred Ndidi, Daniel Amartey, Caglar Soyuncu, and Ricardo Pereira remain out.

Leicester City manager Rodgers on Jamie Vardy’s status: “We’ll see how he is over the next couple of days and hopefully he can be available for the weekend but we’ll see about that in the next 48 hours. It’s important to get all the players back not just Jamie. We’ve got a number of players, very important players, that are out. But at the front end of the pitch, of course, offers a threat with his speed, his movement and how clinical he is.”

Arsenal boss Arteta praises Thomas Partey’s full debut: “We know that with the price we paid for him and the profile of the player that he is that he is going to have a lot of people looking at him every single game. This is about the structure we have as a team, the flow, the unity and the cohesion that we need in our team. He’s one piece of that. Hopefully he’s a big piece.”

Arsenal is a favorite, paying at -110 for a win while the difference between a draw (+270) and Leicester City win (+280) is negligible.

Prediction for Arsenal – Leicester City

Kickoff: 3:15pm ET Sunday

Online: Peacock Premium

